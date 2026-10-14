OMODA 5 NEXT Makes European Debut, Bringing Avant-Garde Design And Comfort To A New LOHAS Lifestyle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2026 Paris Motor Show, OMODA 5 NEXT officially made its European debut. As the aesthetics and lifestyles of younger generations continue to evolve, OMODA 5 NEXT, under the product proposition“DRIVE TO THE NEXT,” delivers comprehensive upgrades across avant-garde design, driving comfort, and intelligent technology. By integrating forward-looking aesthetics with a high-quality mobility experience into everyday life, it brings European consumers an all-new choice that combines individuality with practicality.

For Avant-Lohas who pursue a quality lifestyle, a car is not only a reflection of personal aesthetics and attitudes toward life, but also a mobility companion for daily commuting, leisure and social activities, and weekend exploration. Built around NEXT TREND, NEXT FUN, and NEXT TECH, OMODA 5 NEXT brings Avant-Lohas a mobility experience for the next journey, inviting them to“DRIVE TO THE NEXT.”









NEXT TREND: Bringing Trend-Forward Design into Everyday Life

From fashion to personalized vehicles, avant-garde design is becoming an important way for people to express their individual style. With its bold, trend-forward design language, OMODA 5 NEXT extends the forward-looking aesthetics of younger generations into their mobility lifestyle.

At first glance, the all-new plunging front, signature lightning headlights and taillights, and mecha-style rear create a distinctive futuristic presence, blending sharp lines with dynamic lighting effects. Together with its Sportback Coupe Silhouette and Blade-Inspired Mecha Body Lines, these elements give OMODA 5 NEXT a highly recognizable stance. From sharp body lines to a dynamic and expressive silhouette, OMODA 5 NEXT transforms trend-forward aesthetics into a tangible design expression, taking the car beyond an everyday mobility tool to become an extension of personal style.

Individualistic, AVANT-GARDE, uncompromising. OMODA 5 NEXT turns every journey into an expression of self.







NEXT FUN: More Than Good Looks, Making Every Journey Relaxing and Enjoyable

Beyond trend-forward style, Avant-Lohas also value comfort and quality of life. OMODA 5 NEXT extends its product upgrades to the cabin experience and driving performance, making weekday commutes more relaxing and weekend exploration more enjoyable.

After a day at work, step inside and relax. The segment's only seats combining ventilation, heating and massage bring comfort to every journey, whatever the season.65 Acoustic Packs + Acoustic Glass help isolate outside noise, creating a quiet cabin environment. Turn on the music, and the Segment-Leading 8-Speaker Sony audio system with Subwoofer, together with Wraparound Ambient Lighting, creates a relaxing moment of your own even during the daily commute.







When navigation, entertainment, or in-car functions are needed, the Segment-Exclusive 15.6" 2K HD Screen provides a clear and intuitive visual experience, while Dual-Zone Voice Control makes frequently used functions accessible without the need for constant manual operation. On weekends, when heading out with friends, Signature Scents, Hi-Fi & KTV Audio transform the cabin into a different kind of space.

From relaxing moments alone to fun times with friends, OMODA 5 NEXT offers a rich array of comfort and entertainment features, giving every lifestyle moment the right way to unfold.

Beyond comfort, OMODA 5 NEXT also brings driving enjoyment into everyday life.

Equipped with the SHS-H Super Hybrid system, OMODA 5 NEXT balances power performance and fuel efficiency, delivering a more composed driving experience across different mobility scenarios.

Whether it is smooth driving during urban commutes or the need for stronger performance on weekend road trips, SHS-H Super Hybrid technology delivers efficient power response and long-range performance, providing users with a richer driving experience.







From a comfortable cabin to Super Hybrid technology, OMODA 5 NEXT brings the Avant-Lohas spirit beyond vehicle design and features, integrating it into every real-world driving and riding experience.

NEXT TECH: Bringing Technology Back to Convenience for a More Effortless Journey

Effortless mobility comes not only from a comfortable cabin, but also from greater confidence when dealing with daily commuting and complex road conditions. OMODA 5 NEXT brings technology into high-frequency everyday driving scenarios, making everyday journeys more convenient.

In everyday journeys, intelligent technology helps make driving more convenient. On narrow roads or in environments with limited visibility, 540° Panoramic Imaging helps drivers better understand the vehicle's surroundings.







Beyond convenient technology, safety protection is also an important part of the OMODA 5 NEXT product upgrade. The 78% High-Strength Steel Body provides a solid foundation for safety, while 7 Airbags and Pre-tensioning Seatbelts provide additional protection. Convenient technology and safety features work together to enhance the everyday mobility experience.

From the avant-garde design inspired by trend-forward aesthetics, to the driving experience delivered by a comfortable cabin and SHS-H Super Hybrid, and then to intelligent technologies integrated into everyday life, OMODA 5 NEXT responds to European users' diverse pursuit of individual expression and a quality lifestyle through comprehensively upgraded product strengths.







At this year's Paris Motor Show, OMODA 5 NEXT makes its European debut, while also bringing a more diverse product choice to the OMODA family.

DRIVE TO THE NEXT. OMODA 5 NEXT brings together avant-garde design, comfortable enjoyment, and intelligent technology, turning every journey into a new starting point for exploring more of what life has to offer.

From October 21 to 22, OMODA 5 NEXT will also take part in the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon endurance test during the 2026 OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit, showcasing the appeal of Super Hybrid technology through real-world data and continuing to explore new possibilities for young people's mobility lifestyles, unlocking more Super Vibes along the way.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 77 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Company: OMODA & JAECOO

Contact Person: Sonny

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