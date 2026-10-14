Air India's Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Diverted To Jaipur Following Security Scare- What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Air India flight travelling from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday morning following a reported bomb threat, triggering a security operation at Jaipur International Airport.

The flight, AI-2030, operated by a Boeing 787-9 aircraf, landed safely and was moved to an isolation bay for security checks. Authorities began inspecting the aircraft and screening passengers and baggage following the reported threat.

Personnel from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), airport security agencies and local police were involved in the operation. The aircraft was isolated as security personnel carried out checks.

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According to initial reports, the pilot had briefly transmitted squawk code 7500 while the aircraft was in Mumbai's flight information region. The code is used to indicate unlawful interference with an aircraft. However, officials had not clarified the circumstances surrounding the reported transmission or whether it was directly linked to the bomb threat.

What did officials say about the emergency landing?

ACP Shiv Dayal told news agency PTI that airport authorities had informed the police about an emergency landing following a bomb threat.

The Air India aircraft 's safe landing allowed security personnel to begin checks on the ground. However, details about the nature of the threat and the circumstances that led to the diversion remained unclear.

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The National Security Guard (NSG) was reportedly placed on standby in New Delhi in case further intervention was required. There was no immediate confirmation that NSG personnel had been deployed to Jaipur.

What happens next?

Security agencies are expected to complete their inspection of the aircraft and assess the reported threat before authorities decide on the next course of action.

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The number of passengers and crew members on board was not immediately available. Further details about the screening process and the aircraft's onward journey were also awaited.

An official statement from Air India was awaited at the time of writing.

The diversion comes amid a security response to the reported bomb threat, although officials had not publicly established whether the threat was credible. The reasons behind the pilot's reported transmission of squawk code 7500 also remained unconfirmed.

(With agency inputs)