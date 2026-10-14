Starknet Adds Wallet Privacy Features For Defi Transactions

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Starknet's developers are rolling out a new privacy capability aimed at reducing wallet-to-activity linking in decentralized finance. StarkWare, the team behind the Ethereum layer-2, announced, a feature designed to let users interact with DeFi applications without routing their onchain activity directly through their primary wallet address.

According to StarkWare, Shadow Accounts create separate, persistent addresses for individual applications. Users can fund these accounts using shielded balances from the network's STRK20 privacy pool, enabling lending, trading and other DeFi positions to be maintained under different onchain identities-while still keeping their underlying data visible on the blockchain.

Shadow Accounts generate separate, app-specific addresses for privacy-focused DeFi interactions on Starknet. Funds are sourced from shielded balances in the STRK20 privacy pool, helping break the link between the main wallet and the onchain activity. Despite the obfuscation of wallet linkage, Shadow Accounts' balances, transactions and positions remain publicly visible onchain. StarkWare positions the feature as extensible beyond vault use cases to areas such as lending, staking, derivatives and more. The launch follows StarkWare's broader privacy roadmap, including STRK20 shielded transfers and demonstrations of private KYC.

Key takeawaysHow Shadow Accounts are designed to protect user linkage

In traditional DeFi usage, observers can often trace activity by following a wallet address as it moves funds between protocols. StarkWare's Shadow Accounts introduce a structural change: rather than using a user's main wallet address directly for each interaction, the system can maintain separate addresses tied to specific applications.

StarkWare says these shadow addresses are persistent and created to support ongoing participation with a given application. That matters for users who want to separate long-running positions-such as lending or trading exposure-from the address they use to fund their activity in the first place.

Importantly, Starknet's privacy approach here is not framed as fully opaque onchain activity. StarkWare states that while the feature hides the connection between the shadow account and the wallet used to fund it, balances, transactions and positions remain publicly visible onchain (as described in Starknet documentation referenced by StarkWare).

From shielded funding to app-specific vaults

StarkWare's announcement outlines a workflow centered on vault-style DeFi interactions. Once a DeFi application integrates Shadow Accounts, users can connect their wallets, switch from public to private mode, and deposit assets into a vault-like construct.

After funding, the Shadow Accounts are expected to maintain the resulting positions as users continue interacting with the application under different onchain identities. The model also supports switching back later: users can withdraw funds, returning assets to a shielded balance, maintaining the privacy boundary at the points where funds enter or exit the privacy pool.

This design choice is likely aimed at addressing a common privacy pain point in DeFi: even when users use shielded transfers, persistent wallet reuse can still expose patterns. By encouraging app-specific addressing, Shadow Accounts reduce the ease with which third parties can connect“what you did” to“who you are,” without claiming that DeFi state becomes entirely invisible.

Where the feature could expand next

StarkWare says Shadow Accounts could eventually extend beyond vault deposits and withdrawals. While the launch is positioned around app integration, the company suggests the same mechanism could be adapted for a wider set of DeFi activities.

In its description of potential future use, StarkWare mentions liquidity provision, lending and borrowing, staking, derivatives trading, prediction markets, and NFT marketplaces. That breadth is significant for investors and builders because it implies the underlying addressing and privacy model is intended to be reusable across multiple transaction patterns, not limited to one niche product.

However, the timeline for those integrations is not specified in the announcement. For users, the practical question becomes when major DeFi venues on Starknet actually adopt the feature in their smart contract flows.

Part of a broader StarkWare privacy push

Shadow Accounts don't arrive in isolation. StarkWare's privacy development has been building in parallel across multiple layers of the stack.

In June, the company introduced STRK20, described as a privacy framework enabling private transfers and shielded token balances on Starknet. Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph also noted StarkWare's efforts around privacy-preserving functionality, including a demonstration of a Private KYC system that allows users to verify personal information without exposing full identity documents.

Taken together, the Shadow Accounts launch signals that StarkWare is moving from“shielding value” toward“shielding intent and linkage,” at least to the extent that address-to-activity correlation is reduced. That distinction is likely to matter to users who see privacy as more than one-off concealment-especially those who want to keep long-term DeFi strategies from being tracked back to a single funding identity.

Starknet's stated choice to keep onchain state visible while obscuring specific links is also notable. It suggests a balancing act between privacy and transparency: hiding who funded what, without eliminating the public verifiability that underpins DeFi's auditability.

As Shadow Accounts roll out via DeFi applications, the key thing for users to watch is how quickly major protocols integrate the feature and how their specific UX handles the“public to private” switching and withdrawal back into shielded balances. Developers and traders should also pay attention to what remains linkable in practice-since StarkWare states that positions and transactions are still visible onchain even if the connection to the funding wallet is obscured.

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