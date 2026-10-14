Over 21,000 Coir Units Register On 'Udyam' Portal, Exports Surge 305 Pc In A Decade

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Over 21,000 coir units are registered on the Udyam registration portal, generating employment for 2.3 lakh people, while exports of coir products rose 305 per cent over the past decade, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The statement from the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) said India remains the world's largest producer and exporter of coir and coir products, accounting for about two-thirds of global production.

The Indian coir industry has a turnover of approximately Rs 16,000 crore and contributes close to 1 per cent to the country's GDP.

Exports of coir and coir products were valued at Rs 6,614.40 crore in FY26, with the United States, China, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom among the top destinations, the statement added.

Coir pith, fibre, yarn and tufted mats are the major coir products exported by India.

The coir sector is emerging as a vibrant, eco-friendly and sustainable driver of economic and social progress. It promotes the productive use of coconut husks but also generates livelihoods and supports the growth of rural and traditional communities.

The Coir Sector is one of India's oldest and traditional industries and represents an eco-friendly manufacturing sector that extracts, processes and converts coconut husk fibres into value-added products.

"With its strong focus on sustainability, value addition and inclusive growth, the Coir sector is playing a crucial role in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat @2047," the statement noted.

The ministry said the coir sector provides direct and indirect employment to over 7 lakh workers, about 80 per cent of whom are women from rural households.

It highlighted the central scheme Coir Vikas Yojana promoting the sustainable development and growth of the Coir Sector and providing support to coir artisans and the coir industry.

The scheme focuses on new technologies, skill training, market promotion, participation in trade fairs and financial assistance, the ministry said.

Over 68,000 persons have been trained under various training programmes with more than 80 per cent being women.

-IANS

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