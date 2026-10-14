Abhishek Banerjee Appears Before Kolkata Police In August 27 Scuffle Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 14 (IANS) Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday appeared at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station in central Kolkata for questioning in connection with the August 27 scuffle involving party workers, police personnel and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials at his Camac Street office.

Abhishek, who is the nephew of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was initially scheduled to appear at the police station on October 8 for interrogation. However, he sent an email to the police station that day, requesting that he be informed at least 48 hours in advance about the scheduled time for questioning.

Subsequently, Shakespeare Sarani Police Station issued another notice directing him to appear by 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Accordingly, the Diamond Harbour MP arrived at the police station at the stipulated time, accompanied by his counsel.

Abhishek has already been questioned once in connection with the case, during which he spent more than six hours at the police station.

Tension erupted on August 27 when KMC officials, accompanied by police personnel, reached Abhishek's Camac Street office to remove a billboard. The civic officials and police personnel allegedly encountered resistance from Trinamool Congress workers led by the Trinamool MP and other party leaders, resulting in scuffles at the site.

According to the three first information reports (FIRs) registered at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station, the police have accused Trinamool Congress activists of assaulting personnel on duty and attempting to outrage the modesty of a woman police officer.

Abhishek, Rajya Sabha member and senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, and other party leaders, including Humayun Kabir and Baishwanar Chatterjee, have been named in two of the three FIRs registered in connection with the incident.

The police have arrested 14 people so far in connection with the August 27 clashes.

Wednesday's appearance comes amid the ongoing police investigation into the incident at Banerjee's office. The police are examining the allegations against those named in the FIRs as part of their efforts to establish the sequence of events that led to the confrontation between the civic officials, police personnel and Trinamool Congress workers.