Wellness Tourism Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, 2034

The global wellness tourism market size was valued at USD 1029.65 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1121.29 billion in 2026 to USD 2217.89 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the wellness tourism market with a share of 34.8% in 2025.

The wellness tourism is classified under HSN/SAC Code 998555 (tourism and travel-related services) and SIC Code 7999 (amusement and recreation services, not elsewhere classified), depending on the specific services provided and the applicable classification system.

2025 Market Size: USD 1029.65 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 1121.29 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 2217.89 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 8.9%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 34.8% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 10.7%

By Service Leading Segment: Lodging Market Share in 2025: 30.5% By Travel Purpose Fastest-growing Segment: Primary CAGR: 10.1% (2026–2034) By Travel Type Leading Segment: Domestic Market Share in 2025: 66.4%

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The overwhelming presence of notifications, emails, and social media has led to digital fatigue, prompting a growing number of travelers to seek relief through digital detox retreats. These retreats provide a screen-free environment focused on relaxation, mindfulness, and overall well-being.

For instance, as of January 2025, global screen time averages 6 hours and 40 minutes per day, with Americans spending over 7 hours daily, while Gen Z averages 9 hours of screen exposure.

This excessive digital consumption has fueled demand for retreats that offer an escape from technology, allowing individuals to reconnect with nature, practice mindfulness, and improve mental wellness driving significant growth.

The rising consumer awareness of environmental sustainability has made eco-friendly well-being tourism a key market driver. Travelers increasingly seek responsible tourism experiences that align with their values of environmental conservation and holistic well-being. By integrating sustainability into their offerings, wellness tourism providers can attract a broader audience and strengthen market growth.

According to a Bouteco Hotels survey, 65% of tourists under 24 years old consider official sustainability certifications important when choosing resorts.

This trend underscores the growing influence of eco-conscious travelers, pushing wellness resorts to adopt sustainable practices, such as renewable energy, eco-friendly accommodations, and waste reduction initiatives.

The premium pricing of wellness tourism packages remains a significant barrier to accessibility, as they primarily target affluent travelers. Luxury spas, yoga retreats, and personalized well-being programs often come with high-end accommodations, organic and sustainably sourced meals, and exclusive well-being activities like private therapy sessions and guided meditations.

These services drive up costs, making well-being tourism less affordable for middle-income and budget-conscious travelers. Moreover, the lack of flexible pricing models and limited budget-friendly well-being options further restrict market expansion. Without more cost-effective alternatives, the high cost of participation continues to limit broader consumer adoption and market growth.

The collaborations in the wellness tourism industry actually have tremendous potential to facilitate innovative, integrated solutions according to the diversified demands of the consumers. Collaborations with sports-oriented brands also enable the company to create fitness-oriented packages, such as boot camps or yoga retreats.

For instance, in May 2023, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu entered into an association with Technogym to provide the hotel gym with upgraded facilities. The agreement offers clients an experience of luxury wellness, a trend that matches the rising tide for health-centric travel amenities and boosts the well-being tourism market.

Such alliances extend market access and enable providers to provide integrative and niche well-being solutions, forming customer affinity and fuelling market growth.

The lodging segment leads the market for wellness tourism, driven by the abundance of luxury hotels and high-end resorts catering to affluent travelers seeking wellness-oriented accommodations. This segment offers diverse options, including traditional hotels, motels, and inns, alongside emerging alternatives like vacation rentals, B&Bs, and eco-lodges. High-end resorts often feature spa facilities, holistic treatments, and well-being-focused programs, enhancing the traveler's experience. The growing demand for premium wellness retreats sustains lodging as the dominant segment, fueling overall market growth.

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The secondary wellness tourism segment dominates as travelers increasingly incorporate well-being activities into trips primarily intended for leisure or business. Many business and leisure travelers enhance their experiences with spa treatments, meditation sessions, and health-focused therapies. This trend is fueled by rising awareness of self-care and stress management, especially among corporate travelers. With more hotels and resorts integrating wellness services into standard offerings, the demand for secondary well-being experiences continues to rise, sustaining market dominance.

Domestic wellness tourism holds the largest market share due to increased local spending on health and wellness experiences. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend as border restrictions encouraged travelers to explore well-being destinations within their own countries. Growing awareness of mental, physical, and spiritual well-being has driven demand for local retreats, spas, and holistic services. Safety and health concerns further strengthen this shift, making domestic well-being tourism a key driver of market growth, particularly in emerging wellness-conscious regions.

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North America, particularly the U.S., dominates the global wellness tourism market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income levels, and increasing consumer focus on self-care and holistic well-being. Luxury wellness resorts in destinations such as California, Arizona, and Colorado offer integrated well-being packages, including fitness programs, spa therapies, and medical well-being services.

The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated domestic well-being tourism, as many Americans opted for local retreats instead of international travel. Moreover, the region is witnessing a surge in cost-effective well-being experiences, such as digital detox retreats and nature-based well-being activities, further driving market expansion.

The U.S. dominates the global wellness tourism industry due to its high demand for wellness activities, luxury retreats, and integrative health programs. In 2023, the sector reached $301 billion, marking a 21% increase from its pre-pandemic level of $249 billion in 2019. Popular wellness destinations such as California, Arizona, and Florida attract travelers seeking holistic healing, spa therapies, and fitness retreats. The surge in mindfulness travel, digital detox retreats, and biohacking therapies further strengthens the U.S. wellness tourism market.

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Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR, driven by rising disposable incomes, an expanding middle class, and growing awareness of holistic health. Countries like Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Japan are major well-being destinations, offering traditional healing practices such as Ayurveda, yoga, and meditation. India, for example, is renowned for Ayurvedic retreats, while Thailand is famous for luxury spa resorts and wellness centers. Rapid urbanization, increasing stress levels, and a cultural shift toward preventive healthcare further fuel the demand for well-being tourism.

China's wellness tourism sector thrives on the global interest in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), herbal therapies, and acupuncture. A 2024 report highlighted China's expanding role in wellness tourism through its TCM services offered overseas, attracting international travelers seeking authentic healing experiences. Popular treatments include cupping therapy, herbal detox programs, and Tai Chi retreats. Wellness destinations such as Hainan Island and Sichuan's natural hot springs enhance China's appeal, making it a top choice for travelers interested in holistic healing.

India is rapidly emerging as a global leader in wellness tourism, thanks to its ancient traditions in Ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy. With a growing global interest in holistic healing, India's wellness sector is booming. Resorts like Ananda in the Himalayas, Six Senses Vana, and CGH Earth Wellness offer immersive retreats combining Ayurvedic detox, meditation, and therapeutic yoga. Kerala and Rishikesh remain top destinations, while India's focus on sustainable and personalized healing programs continues to attract international wellness seekers.

Thailand is a wellness tourism hub in Asia, renowned for its spa therapies, fitness retreats, and holistic healing programs. Luxury resorts in Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui offer Thai massages, detox retreats, and meditation programs, attracting wellness travelers seeking relaxation and transformation. Traditional healing methods, including herbal compress therapy and Muay Thai fitness training, enhance Thailand's appeal. The country's integration of wellness into cultural experiences, such as temple stays and monk-led meditation, further strengthens its wellness tourism market.

Germany leads Europe's wellness tourism industry, offering world-class medical wellness and spa experiences. The country welcomed between 150,000 and 250,000 international patients in October 2022 for advanced medical interventions and wellness treatments. Renowned for its cutting-edge healthcare, strict hygiene standards, and holistic healing centers, Germany attracts travelers seeking specialized care. Destinations like Baden-Baden and Bavaria's thermal spas, along with high-end rehabilitation clinics, contribute to Germany's wellness tourism industry growth.

France's wellness tourism market is driven by high-end spa resorts, thalassotherapy centers, and holistic retreats. The country is famous for mineral-rich thermal baths in regions like Vichy and Aix-les-Bains, attracting global visitors seeking rejuvenation. Luxury wellness hotels along the French Riviera, combined with organic beauty treatments, yoga retreats, and Michelin-starred wellness cuisine, strengthen France's position. The rise of slow tourism and personalized wellness experiences, such as vineyard wellness programs and alpine retreats, further boosts the tourism industry.

Hilton Accor Hyatt Corporation Rancho La Puerta, Inc. Marriot International, Inc. Rosewood Hotel Group Niraamaya Wellness and Ayurveda Retreat IHG Omni Hotels & Resorts Radisson Hotel Group Four Seasons Hotels Limited Canyon Ranch Carnoustie Ayurveda and Wellness Mekosha IHHR Hospitality Ananda Pvt. Ltd

June 2026: Red Sea Global officially opened the Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay, marking the launch of its flagship ultra-luxury wellness tourism destination and advancing Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy for regenerative wellness travel. June 2026: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) launched Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2026 under the theme“Healing is the New Luxury,” positioning wellness-led travel as a core pillar of the country's tourism strategy while promoting partnerships in wellness and sustainable tourism. May 2026: Dusit Hotels and Resorts expanded Well-Fest 2026 across its international portfolio, introducing immersive wellness experiences, mindfulness programs, sleep-focused retreats, and holistic dining concepts to meet growing demand for wellness tourism. May 2026: WITT (Wellness in Travel & Tourism) expanded its wellness certification program across Asia by recognizing new wellness-certified hotels in Vietnam, Nepal, and Indonesia, strengthening quality standards and supporting the region's wellness tourism ecosystem.