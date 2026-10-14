Car Modification Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, 2034

The global car modification market size was valued at USD 61.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 64.74 billion in 2026 to USD 94.93 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from (2026–2034). North America dominated the car modification market with a market share of 36.4% in 2025.

Car modification refers to altering or enhancing a vehicle's factory settings to improve its aesthetics, performance, or functionality. This can include external changes such as custom paint jobs, body kits, spoilers, and upgraded lighting systems. Car modification products are classified under HSN Code 8708 (parts and accessories of motor vehicles) and SIC Code 3714 (motor vehicle parts and accessories).

2025 Market Size: USD 61.72 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 64.74 billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 94.93 billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 4.9%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 36.4% Fastest-growing region: Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034): 6.7%

By Product Type

Leading Segment: Engine Modifications Market Share in 2025: 23.8% By Vehicle Type

Fastest-growing Segment: Sports Cars CAGR: 6.5% (2026–2034) By Sales Channel Type

Leading Segment: Retailers Market Share in 2025: 35.7%

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Electric Vehicle Customization Creates New Aftermarket Categories

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is encouraging aftermarket companies to develop EV-specific body kits, lightweight wheels, suspension upgrades, and aerodynamic accessories that suit battery-powered vehicle designs. According to the International Energy Agency, global electric car sales exceeded 17 million units in 2024, representing more than 20% of new car sales worldwide, which highlights the expanding vehicle base for specialized customization products. This transition creates opportunities for aftermarket suppliers to improve vehicle styling, handling, and aerodynamic efficiency while maintaining compatibility with battery systems and manufacturer safety requirements.

Lightweight Materials Improve Performance-Oriented Modifications

The demand for improved vehicle handling, acceleration, and energy efficiency is encouraging car owners to adopt carbon-fiber body panels, forged aluminum wheels, and lightweight aftermarket components. In February 2025, Maserati reported that the forged 20-inch wheels on its GT2 Stradale reduced weight by approximately 19 kg compared with the standard wheels, demonstrating the performance benefits of lightweight component design. This transition supports demand for premium lightweight modifications that improve vehicle dynamics and styling while helping electric vehicles manage weight and preserve driving efficiency.

Personalization preferences among vehicle owners support demand for custom upholstery, infotainment systems, ambient lighting, alloy wheels, and exterior accessories. The International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers reported approximately 92.5 million motor vehicles produced worldwide in 2024, providing a substantial installed vehicle base for aftermarket customization services. For example, car owners install touchscreen infotainment units, parking cameras, and customized seat covers to improve cabin comfort and convenience. These preferences support demand for aftermarket accessories, installation services, and specialized modification workshops.

The availability of specialized garages, tuning centers, and aftermarket retailers improves access to vehicle modification services. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration highlights the importance of electronic safety systems, which require suitable technical expertise when vehicle components are modified or recalibrated. For example, specialized workshops install upgraded braking systems, suspension kits, and electronic accessories while checking compatibility with existing vehicle systems. These technical capabilities help workshops handle more complex modification requests and strengthen the supply of professional aftermarket services.

Counterfeit Components and Strict Vehicle Modification Regulations Increase Safety Risks and Limit Customization Options Restrain Market Expansion

Counterfeit and low-quality components create safety risks in the car modification market because substandard brake parts, suspension systems, and engine accessories can compromise vehicle performance and reliability. The OECD and EUIPO estimated that counterfeit goods accounted for up to 2.3% of global imports in 2021, highlighting the scale of illicit trade across product categories, including automotive parts. These risks increase verification costs, weaken consumer confidence, and restrict adoption of aftermarket components from suppliers with uncertain quality standards.

Strict vehicle modification regulations limit customization options because changes to engine performance, exhaust systems, and emissions-control equipment must comply with applicable safety and environmental requirements. The US Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Air Act rules prohibit modifications that disable required emissions-control systems, creating compliance obligations for aftermarket manufacturers and installers. These restrictions increase testing and certification costs, limit the range of road-legal upgrades, and can slow the adoption of specialized products across the car modification market.

Fleet Vehicle Conversion and Classic Car Restoration Expand Commercial and Premium Aftermarket Opportunities

Vehicle conversion companies, commercial equipment suppliers, and fleet service providers can modify vehicles for mobile workshops, delivery operations, and specialized field services. The International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers reported approximately 92.5 million motor vehicles were produced worldwide in 2024, reflecting a broad vehicle base for potential aftermarket applications. Companies such as Merchants Fleet can generate additional revenue through fleet upfitting, equipment installation, and ongoing maintenance contracts.

Classic car restoration specialists, vintage parts suppliers, and automotive workshops can earn premium revenue through vehicle refurbishment, rare-component sourcing, and long-term preservation services. The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) estimated that 12 million pre-1990 classic vehicles were on US roads, with modifications and accessories generating USD 2.36 billion in retail parts sales in 2021. Companies such as Hagerty can benefit from the collector-vehicle ecosystem through restoration-related services, enthusiast platforms, and partnerships with specialist workshops.

The engine modifications segment dominated the car modification market with a market share of 23.8% in 2025, owing to demand for improved engine performance, higher power output, and enhanced driving efficiency among vehicle enthusiasts.

The exterior modifications segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, driven by consumer preference for personalized vehicle styling, aerodynamic enhancements, and distinctive exterior components.

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The passenger cars segment dominated the car modification market with a market share of 48.6% in 2025, reflecting the broad passenger vehicle base and demand for personalized styling, performance upgrades, and comfort enhancements.

The sports cars segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, fueled by demand for performance tuning, lightweight components, upgraded suspension systems, and specialized braking solutions.

The retailers segment dominated the car modification market with a market share of 35.7% in 2025, attributed to broad product availability, convenient purchasing options, and access to aftermarket components for different vehicle models.

The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, supported by demand for vehicle-specific accessories, manufacturer-approved upgrades, and modifications designed to maintain compatibility with factory systems.

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The North America car modification market accounted for the largest regional share of 36.4% in 2025.

The U.S. government's 2021 goal of having 50% of new vehicle sales be zero-emission vehicles by 2030 highlights a potential shift toward EV-compatible accessories, performance upgrades, and vehicle customization.

Transport Canada's published projections estimated that Canada could have approximately 4.6 million zero-emission light-duty vehicles on the road by 2030, potentially expanding opportunities for EV-specific accessories and aftermarket modifications.

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The Europe car modification market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing regional market.

The U.K. Department for Transport set a target for 80% of new cars sold to be zero-emission by 2030, potentially influencing demand for electric-vehicle accessories, styling upgrades, and compatible aftermarket components.

Germany's federal government previously targeted 15 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030, a transition that could influence demand for EV-compatible customization, accessories, and vehicle upgrades.

The Asia Pacific car modification market accounted for 24.9% of the global market share in 2025.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry aims for 100% of new passenger-vehicle sales to be electrified vehicles by 2035, potentially encouraging interest in electric-vehicle accessories and technology-compatible modifications.

China's 2030 industrial plan targets new-energy passenger vehicles accounting for 70% of domestic new passenger-vehicle sales, potentially creating opportunities for EV-specific styling, connected-vehicle accessories, and aftermarket upgrades.

India's electric-mobility initiatives, including the FAME scheme and subsequent EV-support measures, provide policy context for potential growth in EV-compatible accessories and aftermarket services.

The car modification market is highly fragmented, with competition involving automotive aftermarket parts manufacturers, body kit producers, accessory suppliers, and specialized service providers. The leading players in the market include BRABUS, BorgWarner Inc., Garrett Motion Inc., KW Automotive, and APR LLC, collectively accounting for approximately 15–20% of the automotive tuner market in 2025

Established players compete primarily on product quality, brand reputation, engineering expertise, vehicle compatibility, distribution networks, pricing, and compliance with automotive safety and emission standards. Emerging and regional players compete through customized designs, affordable modification packages, niche styling solutions, innovative performance upgrades, personalized services, online sales channels, and partnerships with local automotive dealers and enthusiast communities.

3M Company (U.S.) Continental AG (Germany) Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (U.S.) Delphi Automotive PLC (UK) DENSO Corporation (Japan) Federal-Mogul Corporation (U.S.) HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany) Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Valeo SE (France) ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

May 2025: Holley Performance Brands expanded its aftermarket performance portfolio by introducing new engine, exhaust, and electronic performance upgrade products for passenger vehicles. The product launches focused on improving vehicle customization, performance, and driving experience. June 2025: Borla Performance Industries expanded its exhaust systems portfolio with new cat-back and axle-back performance exhaust solutions designed for popular passenger vehicle models. The company focused on enhancing horsepower, sound quality, and durability. July 2025: KW automotive strengthened its suspension product portfolio by launching new adjustable coilover and suspension systems for performance and luxury vehicles. The expansion supported growing demand for handling, ride comfort, and vehicle customization. September 2025: HKS expanded its aftermarket tuning portfolio with new turbocharging, intake, and exhaust performance components for sports cars and high-performance vehicles. The company continued investing in advanced engineering solutions for automotive enthusiasts.