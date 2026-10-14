Andrea Jeremiah: Music Is The Single Greatest Thing About Life (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 14 (IANS) Singer, actress and producer Andrea Jeremiah, who has added one other feather to her cap by being named as one of the three judges for the eagerly awaited singing show 'Tamil Idol', says that reality shows help spot talent and that having a role to play in someone's life in that way was a very special thing.

Talking exclusively to IANS about turning a full-fledged judge for a prestigious reality singing show such as Tamil Idol, which incidentally marks the historic debut of the globally famous Indian Idol franchise in Tamil, the actress and singer said, "This is my first time as a judge actually. I'm coming with a very fresh, open mind. And I want to know what the show has to offer. But the reason I'm here is I'm always first and foremost a musician."

Andrea, who has proven her mettle both as an actress and as a singer, said, "I think music is the single greatest thing about life. So, it's kept me going. It keeps billions of people going through life, hard times, good times. You have a song for every mood. That's the sort of life we all lead."

Talking about the reality show, the actress said, "The music has to come from the talent. And being able to spot that talent and having a role to play in someone's life in that way is a very special thing."

The singer and actress admits that she is looking forward to judging as the show is about music and because she will be with buddies.

"Karthik and Benny are like my buddies. So, I'm looking forward to having a lot of fun. And music is always my happy place. It's nice to be an actress. It's a boss vibe to be a producer. But music is my happy place," she declares.

Apart from Andrea, singers Benny Dayal and Karthik are the other two judges of the reality show 'Tamil Idol'. More significantly, Oscar winner A R Rahman will serve as a super mentor on this show. The show, which is to be aired on Sony Vizha and SonyLiv, will be aired during weekends. This season of 'Tamil Idol' will feature 40 episodes, each of which will have a duration of one and a half hours.