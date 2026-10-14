IND Vs WI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Bench Duty Draws Sharp Criticism From Ex-BCCI Chief Selector

Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been warming the bench in the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies. Three matches have taken place so far, with the Men in Blue, led by Shreyas Iyer, leading 2-1 ahead of the fourth T20I at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 14.

Before the West Indies T20Is, the 15-year-old batting prodigy was part of the Team India that successfully defended the Asian Games gold medal, defeating Pakistan in the final. Sooryavanshi scored 38 and 15 in the semifinal and final, respectively, etching his name in history as the youngest Indian to win an Asian Games gold medal.

However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not yet played a match in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies, as the Team India management has persisted with the opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, leaving former India captain and 1983 World Cup winner Kris Srikkanth questioning the management's selection policy.

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'Spoiled Vaibhav's Confidence'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inconsistent opportunity since his international debut in a T20I series against England in July this year, where he became the youngest player to represent India in men's internationals at just 15 years and 99 days old, has faced persistent disruptions. Despite a breakthrough T20I series against Zimbabwe, the teenager failed to nail down a permanent spot in the playing XI.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kris Srikkanth slammed the Team India management, claiming that the constant chopping and changing by head coach Gautam Gambhir and the selection committee has severely dented the 15-year-old's momentum and self-belief.

“They have not only spoiled Sanju Samson's confidence, but India have also totally spoiled Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's confidence. He could have been given three matches against a team like the West Indies,” the former BCCI chief selector.

“Now that they've seen Abhishek Sharma for so long, he can be rested, and Sooryavanshi and Samson can open in the next match," he added.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a breakthrough T20I series against Zimbabwe, where he scored 151 runs across three matches. Including a blistering 19-ball fifty and an 81-run onslaught, he cemented his status as one of the country's most explosive young talents.

Despite that stellar form, the 15-year-old prodigy has found his opportunities blocked in the ongoing series against the West Indies on home soil, as Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma continue to command the starting berths at the top of the order.

Srikkanth Questions Sanju Samson's Form

Former 1983 World Cup-winning player has questioned Sanju Samson's consistency, stating that his form tends to fluctuate wildly despite occasional match-winning heroics on the global stage.

“Samson has always been up and down. His consistency has always been questionable. He'll suddenly do wonders like the World Cup and then suddenly fail a lot,” Srikkanth said.

“Someone like Abhishek Sharma never has such extremes. Now, again, Samson will score in the next match," he added.

In the ongoing T20I series, Sanju Samson has registered scores of 11, 82, and 3, highlighting the roller-coaster run of form that has fueled intense selection debates throughout the series.

It remains to be seen whether the Team India management will address the selection dilemma and hand the young prodigy a well-deserved opportunity before the series concludes in Bengaluru.

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