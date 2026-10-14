Kolkata Durga Puja Weather: Forecast, Rain Updates Issued From Panchami To Dashami

Kolkata Durga Puja Weather: Will rain play spoilsport during the Puja festivities? The weather office brings some relief. You might see scattered thunderstorms, but the state will not face any heavy rain or major weather disasters during the festival

The Alipore weather office predicts scattered thunderstorms during the Puja, but they rule out heavy rain or major disasters. Bengal will see better weather right after Sasthi. The south-west monsoon has already left most parts of the state. A possible depression is moving towards South India, so it will not impact Bengal much. The weather will stay mostly favorable despite minor rain threats.

Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, and East and West Medinipur might receive light rain on Wednesday, Chaturthi. The weather office has not issued any heavy rain alerts. The remaining districts will experience mostly dry weather.

Several South Bengal districts will see higher rain chances on Thursday, Panchami. Kolkata, Howrah, both 24 Parganas, both Medinipurs, and Jhargram might get light to moderate rain. Nadia, Hooghly, both Bardhamans, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Bankura, and Purulia have chances of light rain. The weather office confirms no disaster alerts for any district. North Bengal will remain mostly dry.

Coastal districts and both Medinipurs might experience light to moderate rain on Friday, Sasthi. Kolkata and other South Bengal districts could also get scattered light rain. The weather office predicts rain for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal. They have not issued any heavy rain warnings.

Various South Bengal districts might receive light rain on Saturday, the first Saptami. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar in North Bengal also have rain chances. The state faces no disaster threats. Rain will mostly affect South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, and Darjeeling on Sunday, the second Saptami. The rest of the state will stay mainly dry.

Coastal areas might get light rain on Monday, Ashtami. The weather will stay relatively clear in other parts of the state. The state will experience mostly dry weather on Navami, Dasami, and Ekadashi. You might even feel a slight morning chill during these days.

The weather office indicates scattered rain at the start of the Puja, but conditions will improve after Sasthi. The festival will not face any major hurdles since there are no forecasts for heavy rain or severe weather disruptions.