Landmine Blast Kills Four Young Men Near Kashmir Border
(MENAFN) Four young men died on Tuesday after a landmine reportedly originating from the Indian side exploded near the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, according to local officials.
The blast took place in the vicinity of Mahandlah and Madarpur villages in Poonch district. The victims had reportedly travelled to a spring to carry out repairs on a water pipeline when the explosion occurred.
Officials from the Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR) in Pakistan-administered Kashmir said the men were performing ordinary maintenance work when the mine detonated, killing all four at the scene.
The deceased were named as Faizan Sagheer, Ishtiaq, Asim Rafiq and Waqas Sharif.
Authorities cautioned that landmines along the disputed boundary continued to pose a threat to civilians and livestock. The DGPR attributed the risk to challenging geographical conditions, uncertain border markings and mines allegedly moving across from the Indian side.
Indian officials had not immediately commented on the allegations. Meanwhile, an Indian broadcaster claimed that the four men had been trying to enter Indian territory illegally.
The deaths came after two Pakistani civilians were killed near the international border earlier this month.
The blast took place in the vicinity of Mahandlah and Madarpur villages in Poonch district. The victims had reportedly travelled to a spring to carry out repairs on a water pipeline when the explosion occurred.
Officials from the Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR) in Pakistan-administered Kashmir said the men were performing ordinary maintenance work when the mine detonated, killing all four at the scene.
The deceased were named as Faizan Sagheer, Ishtiaq, Asim Rafiq and Waqas Sharif.
Authorities cautioned that landmines along the disputed boundary continued to pose a threat to civilians and livestock. The DGPR attributed the risk to challenging geographical conditions, uncertain border markings and mines allegedly moving across from the Indian side.
Indian officials had not immediately commented on the allegations. Meanwhile, an Indian broadcaster claimed that the four men had been trying to enter Indian territory illegally.
The deaths came after two Pakistani civilians were killed near the international border earlier this month.
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