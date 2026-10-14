Egypt Calls for Immediate End to Attacks on Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty urged an immediate cessation of all attacks against Saudi Arabia during a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday, according to official statements.
The two diplomats reviewed the latest regional developments, escalating tensions and ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at preventing further deterioration of the situation.
Abdelatty emphasized that all attacks targeting Saudi territory must stop without delay, stressing that such actions were unjustifiable.
“There is no justification for these attacks and they cannot be accepted,” the Egyptian foreign minister said.
He also highlighted the importance of containing tensions and preventing further regional escalation, warning that continued hostilities could undermine security and stability both within the Middle East and beyond, according to the statement.
Abdelatty further urged both Iran and the United States to give priority to political and diplomatic engagement and resume negotiations and dialogue.
He described diplomacy as the “only path” toward settling unresolved disputes and avoiding additional instability across the region.
Iranian reports also confirmed that the two foreign ministers discussed recent regional developments, including the situation in Yemen, alongside diplomatic initiatives intended to ease tensions.
The two diplomats reviewed the latest regional developments, escalating tensions and ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at preventing further deterioration of the situation.
Abdelatty emphasized that all attacks targeting Saudi territory must stop without delay, stressing that such actions were unjustifiable.
“There is no justification for these attacks and they cannot be accepted,” the Egyptian foreign minister said.
He also highlighted the importance of containing tensions and preventing further regional escalation, warning that continued hostilities could undermine security and stability both within the Middle East and beyond, according to the statement.
Abdelatty further urged both Iran and the United States to give priority to political and diplomatic engagement and resume negotiations and dialogue.
He described diplomacy as the “only path” toward settling unresolved disputes and avoiding additional instability across the region.
Iranian reports also confirmed that the two foreign ministers discussed recent regional developments, including the situation in Yemen, alongside diplomatic initiatives intended to ease tensions.
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