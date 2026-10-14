Police Clear Nuremberg Airport After False In-Flight Emergency Alert
(MENAFN) German police have declared Nuremberg’s Albrecht Duerer Airport safe after authorities temporarily restricted access on Tuesday in response to a suspected emergency involving an incoming passenger aircraft from Greece.
“The on-site checks have shown that there is no danger,” police told a newspaper. A police spokesperson later confirmed that passengers were still aboard the aircraft, adding: “Everything is fine in the aircraft. The passengers are fine, the pilots are fine.”
Corendon Airlines explained that its aircraft had unintentionally transmitted an emergency signal while flying over Croatia because of a radio communication malfunction. The company said flight XR456, traveling from Corfu to Nuremberg, sent the alert following a brief technical disruption. A spokesperson stressed that no emergency had actually occurred and that all 178 passengers and six crew members remained safe throughout the flight.
The incident prompted a substantial police response shortly before the aircraft was due to land. An emergency code was transmitted while the plane was still in the air, according to reports, leading the German Air Force to deploy Eurofighter jets to escort it.
The latest security alert followed an earlier disruption at the airport on Tuesday, when three pilots separately reported a suspected drone near the runway area during takeoffs and landings.
“The on-site checks have shown that there is no danger,” police told a newspaper. A police spokesperson later confirmed that passengers were still aboard the aircraft, adding: “Everything is fine in the aircraft. The passengers are fine, the pilots are fine.”
Corendon Airlines explained that its aircraft had unintentionally transmitted an emergency signal while flying over Croatia because of a radio communication malfunction. The company said flight XR456, traveling from Corfu to Nuremberg, sent the alert following a brief technical disruption. A spokesperson stressed that no emergency had actually occurred and that all 178 passengers and six crew members remained safe throughout the flight.
The incident prompted a substantial police response shortly before the aircraft was due to land. An emergency code was transmitted while the plane was still in the air, according to reports, leading the German Air Force to deploy Eurofighter jets to escort it.
The latest security alert followed an earlier disruption at the airport on Tuesday, when three pilots separately reported a suspected drone near the runway area during takeoffs and landings.
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