Sikorski Warns Europe’s Global Influence Depends on Stronger Defense
(MENAFN) Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski warned Tuesday that Europe’s position in the “global division of power” could be jeopardized unless countries across the continent step up efforts to strengthen their military capabilities.
Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum, Sikorski argued that fulfilling existing defense commitments made at the Hague and Ankara summits would help European countries build armed forces capable of deterring Russia by the end of the decade.
"If we just do what we've already pledged ourselves to do at the Hague summit and at the Ankara summit, then we will by the end of the decade ... have kinds of militaries ... that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin cannot successfully take on," Sikorski said.
He emphasized that the central concern was not the prospect of Europe being occupied, but the continent’s ability to retain influence in international affairs.
"what's at stake is Europe's status in the global division of power."
Sikorski also questioned whether the United States, China and Russia would ultimately shape global spheres of influence while Europe was reduced to providing data and attracting tourists, or whether the continent could establish itself as an independent third power.
British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, who participated in the discussion alongside Sikorski, warned that core principles including freedom, democracy, multilateralism and the rule of law were facing growing challenges worldwide.
He called for a determined effort to defend these principles "across all fronts."
"Europe's role in this is absolutely fundamental to keeping a world order that we would recognize and that that would actually be doing the right thing for our children," Miliband said.
The British foreign secretary also urged European countries to give greater attention to what he described as "so-called hybrid warfare" and "look at all the tools at our disposal to counter it."
Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum, Sikorski argued that fulfilling existing defense commitments made at the Hague and Ankara summits would help European countries build armed forces capable of deterring Russia by the end of the decade.
"If we just do what we've already pledged ourselves to do at the Hague summit and at the Ankara summit, then we will by the end of the decade ... have kinds of militaries ... that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin cannot successfully take on," Sikorski said.
He emphasized that the central concern was not the prospect of Europe being occupied, but the continent’s ability to retain influence in international affairs.
"what's at stake is Europe's status in the global division of power."
Sikorski also questioned whether the United States, China and Russia would ultimately shape global spheres of influence while Europe was reduced to providing data and attracting tourists, or whether the continent could establish itself as an independent third power.
British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, who participated in the discussion alongside Sikorski, warned that core principles including freedom, democracy, multilateralism and the rule of law were facing growing challenges worldwide.
He called for a determined effort to defend these principles "across all fronts."
"Europe's role in this is absolutely fundamental to keeping a world order that we would recognize and that that would actually be doing the right thing for our children," Miliband said.
The British foreign secretary also urged European countries to give greater attention to what he described as "so-called hybrid warfare" and "look at all the tools at our disposal to counter it."
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