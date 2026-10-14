Andersson Fails to Secure Support for Swedish Government Formation
(MENAFN) Swedish opposition leader Magdalena Andersson said Tuesday that she had been unable to assemble a government following September’s election, although she remained prepared to proceed with a parliamentary vote on her bid to become prime minister, according to reports.
Andersson’s center-left alliance narrowly secured 176 seats in the election, compared with 173 for the right-wing bloc. However, disagreements among the center-left parties over the structure and composition of the next government have complicated negotiations.
After meeting Parliamentary Speaker Andreas Norlen, the Social Democratic leader acknowledged that discussions had advanced but said the necessary backing for a viable administration remained out of reach.
“My overall assessment is that progress has been made, but that there are currently no conditions for forming a government that can be tolerated by the Riksdag,” she said, according to reports.
Andersson added that the next steps rested with the parliamentary speaker, who is expected to consult other party leaders before determining how the process should continue.
“I have informed the Speaker that I am ready for a vote on the Prime Minister,” she said, explaining that a vote at this stage would concern a government made up exclusively of Social Democrats.
However, Left Party deputy leader Ida Gabrielsson indicated that her party would reject such an arrangement.
“We will do that and more parties will certainly do that. There is no drama in that,” she said.
Green Party spokesperson Amanda Lind reaffirmed her party’s preference for a majority administration bringing together all four center-left parties. She noted that negotiations had progressed but had yet to produce a final agreement.
Andersson’s center-left alliance narrowly secured 176 seats in the election, compared with 173 for the right-wing bloc. However, disagreements among the center-left parties over the structure and composition of the next government have complicated negotiations.
After meeting Parliamentary Speaker Andreas Norlen, the Social Democratic leader acknowledged that discussions had advanced but said the necessary backing for a viable administration remained out of reach.
“My overall assessment is that progress has been made, but that there are currently no conditions for forming a government that can be tolerated by the Riksdag,” she said, according to reports.
Andersson added that the next steps rested with the parliamentary speaker, who is expected to consult other party leaders before determining how the process should continue.
“I have informed the Speaker that I am ready for a vote on the Prime Minister,” she said, explaining that a vote at this stage would concern a government made up exclusively of Social Democrats.
However, Left Party deputy leader Ida Gabrielsson indicated that her party would reject such an arrangement.
“We will do that and more parties will certainly do that. There is no drama in that,” she said.
Green Party spokesperson Amanda Lind reaffirmed her party’s preference for a majority administration bringing together all four center-left parties. She noted that negotiations had progressed but had yet to produce a final agreement.
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