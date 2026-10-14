Merz Calls on Iran to End Regional Destabilization
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Iran to cease actions he described as destabilizing the Middle East following a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, according to government statements.
The two leaders reviewed recent attacks attributed to Iran-backed Houthi forces, developments across the region and possible measures to bring the ongoing conflict to an end, government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said.
“The chancellor condemned in the strongest possible terms the latest terrorist attacks carried out by the Iran-backed Houthis,” Kornelius said. “The chancellor and the crown prince agree that these attacks must cease immediately.”
Merz also emphasized that restrictions on maritime traffic imposed by Iran and the Houthis in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait must be lifted immediately.
“Iran must finally engage in serious negotiations and stop destabilizing the region. At the same time, it must open the Strait of Hormuz permanently and without restriction and halt its military nuclear program,” he added.
The discussions also covered the consequences of the regional conflict for energy costs in Germany, with both leaders examining possible ways to bring prices under control, according to the spokesman.
The two leaders reviewed recent attacks attributed to Iran-backed Houthi forces, developments across the region and possible measures to bring the ongoing conflict to an end, government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said.
“The chancellor condemned in the strongest possible terms the latest terrorist attacks carried out by the Iran-backed Houthis,” Kornelius said. “The chancellor and the crown prince agree that these attacks must cease immediately.”
Merz also emphasized that restrictions on maritime traffic imposed by Iran and the Houthis in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait must be lifted immediately.
“Iran must finally engage in serious negotiations and stop destabilizing the region. At the same time, it must open the Strait of Hormuz permanently and without restriction and halt its military nuclear program,” he added.
The discussions also covered the consequences of the regional conflict for energy costs in Germany, with both leaders examining possible ways to bring prices under control, according to the spokesman.
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