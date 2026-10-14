Zelenskyy Says Partners Fail to Warn Ukraine Before Russian Strikes
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Kyiv received no advance alert from its international partners before Russia launched overnight attacks on the Ukrainian capital.
In a statement published on X, Zelenskyy said Russian forces deployed more than 100 different weapons during the bombardment, including ballistic missiles that struck civilian infrastructure.
“Unfortunately, we received no early warning from our partners about this strike. Intelligence on Russian ballistic missile launches helps save lives, and this is one of the most critical issues. This is precisely what helps prevent people from being killed – when there is an early warning about ballistic missiles,” Zelenskyy said.
Addressing the energy ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had refrained from attacking Russian oil refineries and the country’s wider energy infrastructure during the two days following the announcement.
“But Russia did not heed the American President. During this time, the Russians have attacked both our energy facilities and our critical infrastructure, sending absolutely clear signals that they have no intention of refraining from strikes on Ukraine,” Zelenskyy added.
The Ukrainian leader said Kyiv remained prepared to take “reciprocal steps toward de-escalation,” but stressed that meaningful pressure on Moscow was necessary to reduce hostilities. He argued that conflicts come to an end “when the aggressor realizes that it cannot prolong the war.”
In a statement published on X, Zelenskyy said Russian forces deployed more than 100 different weapons during the bombardment, including ballistic missiles that struck civilian infrastructure.
“Unfortunately, we received no early warning from our partners about this strike. Intelligence on Russian ballistic missile launches helps save lives, and this is one of the most critical issues. This is precisely what helps prevent people from being killed – when there is an early warning about ballistic missiles,” Zelenskyy said.
Addressing the energy ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had refrained from attacking Russian oil refineries and the country’s wider energy infrastructure during the two days following the announcement.
“But Russia did not heed the American President. During this time, the Russians have attacked both our energy facilities and our critical infrastructure, sending absolutely clear signals that they have no intention of refraining from strikes on Ukraine,” Zelenskyy added.
The Ukrainian leader said Kyiv remained prepared to take “reciprocal steps toward de-escalation,” but stressed that meaningful pressure on Moscow was necessary to reduce hostilities. He argued that conflicts come to an end “when the aggressor realizes that it cannot prolong the war.”
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