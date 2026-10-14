France’s Budget Plan Faces Rejection Bid as Parliamentary Debate Begins
(MENAFN) France’s National Assembly is due to open discussions on the revenue provisions of the government’s proposed 2027 budget on Tuesday, as the Socialist Party prepares to introduce a motion to reject the plan amid growing economic and social challenges.
The proposed budget, which represents the final annual spending plan of President Emmanuel Macron’s presidency, faces an uncertain future because the government lacks a parliamentary majority ahead of next year’s presidential election, according to reports.
The Socialist Party, which previously allowed the 2026 budget to pass, intends to submit its rejection motion at the start of the proceedings. France Unbowed and several lawmakers from the Communist and overseas parliamentary group are expected to back the initiative, while the Greens were scheduled to determine their position on Tuesday morning.
The National Rally’s decision could determine the outcome. If the far-right party supports the motion, it would likely pass, allowing the draft to move to the Senate without a detailed examination in the National Assembly, according to reports.
Public Accounts Minister David Amiel condemned the proposal, describing it as a “boycott motion” during a television interview.
“Interest rates are skyrocketing, Parliament cannot look the other way. We need to have a debate in the National Assembly,” he said.
The proposed budget, which represents the final annual spending plan of President Emmanuel Macron’s presidency, faces an uncertain future because the government lacks a parliamentary majority ahead of next year’s presidential election, according to reports.
The Socialist Party, which previously allowed the 2026 budget to pass, intends to submit its rejection motion at the start of the proceedings. France Unbowed and several lawmakers from the Communist and overseas parliamentary group are expected to back the initiative, while the Greens were scheduled to determine their position on Tuesday morning.
The National Rally’s decision could determine the outcome. If the far-right party supports the motion, it would likely pass, allowing the draft to move to the Senate without a detailed examination in the National Assembly, according to reports.
Public Accounts Minister David Amiel condemned the proposal, describing it as a “boycott motion” during a television interview.
“Interest rates are skyrocketing, Parliament cannot look the other way. We need to have a debate in the National Assembly,” he said.
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