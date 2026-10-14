Advantest Announces Call For Papers For VOICE 2027 Developer Conference In San Jose, Calif.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced a global call for papers for its VOICE 2027 Developer Conference, focusing on leading-edge technologies and future trends. The conference will be held in San Jose, Calif., at the Signia by Hilton on June 14-16, 2027.VOICE is the leading conference for the growing global community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest's V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms, handlers, test cell solutions, product engineering and technology development. The annual conference brings together semiconductor test professionals representing the world's leading integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), foundries, fabless semiconductor companies and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers to discuss the latest technological advancements and network with peers.“The semiconductor industry is experiencing an extraordinary period of growth,” said Daniel Grzeda, VOICE 2027 General Chair, Test Quality Director, Texas Instruments.“Meeting the demands of this rapid evolution in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance compute (HPC) technology requires continuous innovation across the entire ecosystem, from design and manufacturing to test and measurement. VOICE 2027 provides a unique forum for engineers, researchers and industry leaders to share knowledge, exchange best practices and collaborate on the technologies that will enable the next generation of semiconductor innovation.”Like in previous years, VOICE 2027 will offer a wide array of learning opportunities through technical presentations, keynote addresses and technology kiosks. Advantest's VOICE 2027 call for papers focuses on these technology tracks and suggested topic areas:



Artificial Intelligence - AI-aided testing, AI-generated code, smart data innovation and big data analytics, solutions addressing AI.

High-Performance Digital - High-performance computing, high-end mobile processors and power distribution.

Silicon Photonics - Integrated photonic chips that use light instead of electrons to transmit data.

APAMs - Analog, power, automotive and mixed signal.

T2000 - Automotive controllers, microcontrollers, power ICs, massive parallelism, system-level testing for system in package (SiP), display driver testing.

Radio Frequency - All topics for RF, including 5G and mmWave.

Test Methodologies - Supporting standards and protocols, solutions for the latest testing challenges, cost of test reduction, throughput improvements and time-to-market improvements.

Hardware and Software Design Integration - Utilizing the latest hardware or software features, test cells and new test system enhancements.

Hot Topics - New market drivers and future trends, secure ID and cybersecurity, secure cloud, video streaming/telepresence, Internet of Things (IoT) (wearables, sensors, smart cities and homes).

Device/System-Level Test - Specific procedures, multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) testing, next-generation embedded processors, broadband fiber to the home, testing ICs for autonomous vehicles, and multi-chip system-in-package devices. Factory Automation - Methodologies, tools, and best practices that address the challenges in device production, improving test data quality, reducing test excursion, improving overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), yield and uptime, and improving cost management.



Test developers and engineers can submit their abstracts to be considered for presentation at . To be considered, submissions must be received by Nov. 16, 2026. Accepted abstracts will be notified on Dec. 30, 2026. Attendees at the conference sessions in June 2027 will vote for the best papers via the VOICE mobile app, with winning presenters receiving prizes and awards during the closing ceremonies.

For more information about the VOICE 2027 Developer Conference or sponsorship opportunities, visit or email ....

About VOICE 2027

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading developer conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest's V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what's new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications. For event updates, follow #VOICE2027 on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE Prime: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductor devices such as high-performance compute (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, industrial and consumer applications. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company offers a broad portfolio of test solutions that span the semiconductor value chain, developing advanced test solutions for wafer sort and final test, design verification and silicon validation, and system-level test solutions, as well as test handlers, device interfaces and scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing. Advantest also offers data analytics solutions designed to improve semiconductor yield. More information is available at .

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

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