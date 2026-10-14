BE THE ONE: OMODA 4 Breaks Boundaries With Its Paris Motor Show Debut

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2026 Paris Motor Show, OMODA 4, a new crossover model from OMODA & JAECOO, officially made its French debut. Designed for a new generation of CYBER LOHAS, OMODA 4 showcased three core highlights: CYBER MECHA design, the Super Intelligent Cockpit that Truly Understands Global Youth, and a Mobile Gaming Cockpit, offering French and European consumers a new mobility experience that combines individual expression with everyday practicality. From daily driving and parking on city streets to weekend road trips, gaming, music, and other forms of digital entertainment, OMODA 4 integrates design aesthetics and intelligent technology into the diverse lifestyles of young people, bringing the brand proposition of“BE THE ONE” to life at the Paris Motor Show.









Cyber Mecha: CYBER MECHA Arrives in Paris, Expressing Pioneering Individuality Through Futuristic Aesthetics

At the Paris Motor Show, a global showcase of design trends, OMODA 4 presented a bold vision of next-generation aesthetics through its distinctive CYBER MECHA styling. From sharp Cyber Lightning Headlights and a full-width LED light strip to powerful geometric lines and a dynamic fastback silhouette, futuristic mecha elements collide with contemporary design, bringing the striking imagination of the digital world into reality.

From distinctive street fashion to Paris's vibrant creative culture, style has always been an important language of self-expression. OMODA 4 enters this cultural landscape with a bold design attitude, making every appearance instantly recognizable and expressing the distinctive edge of“BE THE ONE” through its CYBER MECHA aesthetics.









Cyber Pilot: A Super Intelligent Cockpit That Truly Understands Global Youth

As intelligent technology becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life, young people are discovering more personalized ways to travel. OMODA 4 is equipped with 19 ADAS intelligent driving assistance functions, including Cyber Pilot Super Smart Parking Assist APA+RPA, bringing greater ease and confidence to urban driving scenarios, from the busy streets of Paris to commercial parking facilities.

Even more exciting is the Super Intelligent Cockpit that Truly Understands Global Youth. Powered by an In-vehicle Large Language Model for intelligent voice interaction, the smart cabin delivers Better Intent Understanding, Better Understanding of User Habits, Better Understanding of Emotions, and Better Understanding of Trends, creating a more personalized way to interact with the vehicle. From everyday conversations to music and entertainment, technology gradually adapts to users' preferences and rhythms, making every journey a uniquely intelligent experience.

Cyber Verse: A Mobile Gaming Cockpit That Brings Young People's Passions on Board

From music and trendsetting gatherings in Paris to weekend getaways along the Normandy coast, young people's lives are filled with different experiences and passions. OMODA 4 integrates gaming, music, and outdoor interests into its cabin, transforming the vehicle into an extension of diverse lifestyles.

A 13.2-inch LCD instrument cluster, an in-vehicle infotainment system with 20+ built-in games and a custom in-car game controller, allow the cabin to transform into a Mobile Gaming Cockpit whenever the vehicle is safely parked. The Karaoke ecosystem and multicolor ambient lighting add more fun to gatherings with friends, while the rear trunk cargo volume with rear seats folded down reaches 1,126 L, providing ample space for weekend trips, camping equipment, and collectible items. From digital entertainment to outdoor exploration, OMODA 4 gives every passion of the younger generation a space of its own.

From the Paris Motor Show to European Esports Culture: Connecting with a New Generation Through“BE THE ONE”

From the Mobile Gaming Cockpit to Europe's leading esports arenas, OMODA continues to bring the passions of young people into its brand experiences. As the Global Principal Partner and Official Automobile Partner of VCT EMEA, OMODA previously showcased a VALORANT-themed co-branded vehicle at the VCT EMEA Finals in Barcelona. Through the“Finals MVP Presented by OMODA” award, the brand also celebrated the defining moments of outstanding players on the competitive stage.









From the excitement of esports in Barcelona to the CYBER MECHA debut in Paris, OMODA is building deeper connections with Europe's younger generation through design, technology, and esports culture. Staying true to one's own style and daring to stand out lie at the heart of“BE THE ONE.”“BE THE ONE” is not about being the only one. It is about knowing who you want to become, even when everyone else is telling you who you should be. It means choosing a car not just for its specifications, but for how well it reflects your personality. It means refusing to follow a standard formula in life and instead writing your own rules. And when others are busy following the latest trends, it means choosing to be someone who cannot be replicated.

The French debut of OMODA 4 further demonstrated OMODA & JAECOO's product strategy for young European consumers. With CYBER MECHA design shaping a pioneering identity, and intelligent technology and entertainment experiences responding to diverse lifestyles, OMODA 4 makes“BE THE ONE” a lifestyle attitude that young people can truly embrace.

Taking place on October 21–22, the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon endurance test will kick off as part of the 2026 OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit. OMODA 4 will move from the Paris Motor Show to real-world roads, undergoing long-distance driving tests across diverse road conditions. Through real-world driving and riding experiences, it will demonstrate the capabilities of SHS (Super Hybrid System), bringing“Super Hybrid. Super Vibe.” to life while continuing to connect with the diverse mobility needs and lifestyles of young users worldwide.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 77 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Company: OMODA & JAECOO

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