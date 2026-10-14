The OMODA Family Shines At The 2026 Paris Motor Show: Two Model Debuts Showcase Individuality And Style, Opening A New Chapter In Europe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 12, OMODA & JAECOO made its first appearance at the 2026 Paris Motor Show. Under the theme“DRIVE THE NEW VIBE,” the brand showcased its latest product lineup and the distinctive lifestyles of its two brands at Stand A91 in Hall 4 of Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. OMODA 4 made its French debut, while OMODA 5 NEXT celebrated its European debut, offering young European consumers more diverse mobility choices through pioneering design and distinctive driving experiences. From esports culture to elegant outdoor living, and from product innovation to deeper European localization, OMODA & JAECOO opened a new chapter in its European development through distinctive brand identities and long-term commitment.







The OMODA Family Gathers in Paris, with Two Model Debuts Showcasing Distinctive Personalities

As key highlights of this year's Paris Motor Show, OMODA 4 and OMODA 5 NEXT made their French and European debuts respectively, bringing two distinctive product personalities and driving experiences to young European consumers.

OMODA 4 brings the futuristic imagination of the digital world into reality through its CYBER MECHA design language. Sharp mecha-inspired styling, striking geometric lines, and distinctive technological aesthetics create a bold and instantly recognizable appearance. Against the backdrop of Paris, an international capital of fashion and design, OMODA 4 embodies the individuality of“BE THE ONE” through its daring design expression, offering a fresh choice for a new generation of European consumers seeking to express their personal style.







OMODA 5 NEXT, meanwhile, expresses a different lifestyle attitude through its fashion-forward styling and enhanced comfort. Its new mecha-inspired coupe design combines sporty dynamism with contemporary style. Inside, a Segment-Exclusive 15.6" 2K HD Screen, a Sony Sound System, and a Driver's Seat with Massage Function deliver an enhanced experience of technology and comfort. Together with SHS-H hybrid technology, OMODA 5 NEXT brings trendsetting design and a refined driving experience into harmony.







From the pioneering individuality of OMODA 4 to the stylish comfort of OMODA 5 NEXT, alongside models such as OMODA 7, the OMODA family offers European consumers a diverse product lineup and mobility choices to suit different lifestyles.

From Esports Culture to Elegant Outdoor Living: Two Distinct Brand Lifestyles Arrive in Paris

At this year's Paris Motor Show, OMODA & JAECOO brought two distinctive brand lifestyles to its stand, creating deeper connections between automobiles and the cultural interests of young people.







As the Official Automotive Partner of VALORANT Esports EMEA, OMODA combined esports culture with the CYBER MECHA aesthetics of OMODA 4. Through futuristic visual design and interactive experiences, the brand brought the excitement of the digital world into reality, expressing the individuality and attitude of“BE THE ONE.”







JAECOO, meanwhile, drew inspiration from elegant outdoor living, incorporating natural exploration and refined lifestyles into its stand design. With a product lineup that combines strength and sophistication, JAECOO presented a lifestyle where urban living and outdoor exploration come together.

From OMODA's pioneering esports culture to JAECOO's elegant outdoor lifestyle, the two brands expressed their distinctive personalities through different cultural perspectives, jointly bringing“DRIVE THE NEW VIBE” to life.

“In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere”: Deepening European Localization

The Paris Motor Show serves not only as a stage for showcasing products and brand identities, but also as an important platform for OMODA & JAECOO to demonstrate its commitment to deeper localization in Europe. Guided by the philosophy of“In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere,” the brand continues to advance local operations, R&D innovation, and industrial partnerships, integrating the needs of European consumers into its products and services.

In terms of operations and R&D, OMODA & JAECOO leverages its four major R&D centers in Spain, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom to build a localized operations and R&D network covering key European markets. By gaining deeper insights into European consumer needs, driving habits, and technical standards, the brand continues to advance product development and local adaptation, ensuring that its products and technologies better meet the real-world needs of European consumers.

In manufacturing and services, the brand continues to advance its local production project in Spain and strengthen industrial cooperation across Europe. At the same time, OMODA & JAECOO is enhancing its regional sales, aftersales, and supply chain systems while deepening long-term collaboration with local partners to provide European customers with more comprehensive service support.

In manufacturing and industrial collaboration, OMODA & JAECOO continues to advance its local production project in Spain and expand industrial partnerships across Europe, strengthening long-term relationships with local partners. Meanwhile, the brand continues to expand its sales and aftersales networks in France and other European markets.

From the OMODA family's comprehensive product showcase to the diverse lifestyle experiences presented by its two brands, and from product innovation to deeper localization, OMODA & JAECOO continues to strengthen its presence in Europe through distinctive brand identities and sustained long-term investment, working with European consumers to explore new possibilities for automotive lifestyles.

From October 19 to 24, the 2026 OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit will take place under the theme“DRIVE TO THE NEXT VIBE,” with OMODA X NIGHT on October 20 set to open a new chapter in the brand's technology and product development. From the Paris Motor Show to the global summit, OMODA & JAECOO will continue to explore new possibilities for automotive lifestyles with young people worldwide through innovative products and diverse experiences.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 77 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Company: OMODA & JAECOO

Contact Person: Sonny

WEB:

Email: ...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by OMODA & JAECOO. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

