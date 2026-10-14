Scento Now Sells A Perfume Decant Every 10 Seconds, More Than 3 Million A Year Across Europe

Scento's monthly perfume decant sales on Scento rose 3.2-fold from January to September 2026, and France grew 71-fold. Scento says it sells more than 3 million decants a year.

Scento says it now sells more than 3 million perfume decants a year, one every 10 seconds, as monthly sales tripled in 2026 and France grew 71-fold.

- Sebastian Dobrincu, Founder & CEO of ScentoPARIS, FRANCE, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scento, Europe's largest perfume decant website, says it now sells more than 3 million perfume decants a year across its online store and offline channels, one every 10 seconds. Customers in all 27 European Union member states order authentic designer and niche perfume from it, and the pace is still rising: Scento sold 3.2 times as many decants in September 2026 as in January.The third quarter of 2026 alone brought 2.3 times as many decants on Scento as the first quarter.Every decant is poured by hand into vials from 0.75 ml to 30 ml. Customers on Scento ordered 1,095 different perfumes over the period. Nearly four in five orders held two or more different perfumes, the average order held 3.6 decants, and the average customer tried 4.4 different perfumes over the period. Nearly two in three customers tried three or more.Growth was fastest beyond Scento's two largest markets. Monthly decant sales to France rose 71-fold from January to September 2026, and to Spain 37-fold. Measured by whole quarters, Spain grew more than tenfold from the first quarter to the third and France 4.9-fold, while Sweden and Portugal grew more than fifteenfold. Germany, Scento's largest market, more than tripled its monthly sales, and Italy nearly tripled.One perfume led across Europe. Louis Vuitton Imagination was the most-ordered perfume on Scento over the period, one in every 29 decants sold and two-thirds more than Creed Aventus in second place, with Amouage Guidance third. Imagination was Scento's most-ordered perfume in every month from December 2025 to September 2026. It was the number one perfume in nine of Scento's 10 largest markets, from Germany, Italy and France to Greece, Spain and Austria. Romania was the lone holdout, where Amouage Guidance led. Niche houses took 65.6 percent of every decant sold, and unisex perfumes took half. Customers can compare the leaders through Louis Vuitton Imagination decants or browse Scento's full range of perfume samples."In 12 months Europe ordered more than 3 million decants from us, three or four perfumes at a time. Blind-buying a full bottle is on its way out, and Spain grew tenfold to prove it," said Sebastian Dobrincu, founder and CEO of Scento.The growth comes 11 months after Scento announced in November 2025 that it would invest €25 million over the next three years in European perfume discovery. Scento now counts more than 85,000 members across 27 European markets. Every bottle Scento decants passes a 12-point intake check at its ISO-certified facility, and more than 50,000 bottles have gone through that check.The rankings, shares and growth figures come from Scento orders placed between Oct. 17, 2025 and Oct. 11, 2026, Paris time, counting paid perfume decants and excluding cancelled and fully refunded orders, free gifts, full bottles, gift cards and accessories. Monthly growth compares September 2026 with January 2026, and quarterly growth the third calendar quarter of 2026 with the first. The figures of more than 3 million perfume decants a year and one every 10 seconds are Scento's own figures for its online and offline sales combined. Each decant is poured from an original bottle, and Scento sells authentic designer and niche perfume decants in 2 ml, 5 ml and 8 ml vials, plus a 30 ml bottle decant on most perfumes.About ScentoScento is Europe's largest perfume decant website, selling authentic designer and niche fragrances hand-decanted from original bottles into 2 ml, 5 ml and 8 ml vials, plus a 30 ml bottle decant on most perfumes. Founded in 2024 and headquartered at Place Vendôme in Paris, with an office in Berlin, Scento offers more than 1,000 scents from a sourcing roster of 200 designer and niche perfume houses. It counts more than 85,000 members across 27 European markets and ships with tracked delivery to 26 EU countries. Every bottle passes a 12-point intake check at Scento's ISO-certified facility before it is decanted.Media contactScento Press Office...+33 7 57 82 76 96

Scento Press Office

Scento

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Scento Now Sells a Perfume Decant Every 10 Seconds, More Than 3 Million a Year Across Europe News Provided By Scento October 14, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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