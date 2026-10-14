FRP Moto Announces Halloween Mini Bike And Dirt Bike Deals Starting October 15

FRP Moto FX40 40cc, FX125 125cc and FX140 140cc dirt bikes side by side, studio photo

FRP MOTO GMB1OO gas powered mini bike for adults

FRP MOTO gmb100 gas powered mini bike for adults

Preview gifts including lights, keychains and stickers October 15, then save $20–$40 on select FRP Moto models and frames October 19–25, 2026.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FRP Moto Announces Halloween Mini Bike and Dirt Bike Deals Starting October 19FRP Moto announced its 2026 Halloween promotion, with a preview of seasonal gifts on Oct. 15 followed by early-bird savings on mini bikes, dirt bikes and ATVs from Oct. 19 through Oct. 25. The offers include $30 off the GMB100 and GMB100P mini bikes and $40 off the FX125 and FX140 dirt bikes.The campaign brings together several parts of FRP Moto's off-road lineup: compact mini bikes for recreational riding, manual-transmission dirt bikes, children's models and a frame for riders building their own bike. Promotional gifts featured in the Oct. 15 preview will include lights, keychains and stickers. Gift eligibility and offer details will accompany the campaign.GMB100 Mini Bikes and FX Dirt Bikes Lead the OffersThe GMB100 and GMB100P are central to FRP Moto's mini bike lineup. Both use a 99cc gas-powered platform, with the GMB100P offering front suspension and a hydraulic rear brake for buyers comparing equipment across the two models. Each will be discounted by $30 during the early-bird sale.For riders considering a manual dirt bike, the promotion includes $40 off the FX125 and FX140. Both feature four-speed manual transmissions, while the FX140 adds an oil-cooled engine. These models serve a different riding preference from the GMB100 mini bikes, making the Halloween offers relevant to shoppers across both product categories.The sale also extends to the GMB100U and the GMB100 Frame, each with a $20 discount. Including the frame gives customers planning a custom build an option alongside the complete vehicles. The frame is sold as a build component, with additional parts and assembly required.Children's Models Included in the Halloween SaleFRP Moto's smaller vehicles are also part of the promotion. The MB40 mini bike and the FA40 and Sahara 40 ATV models will each be discounted by $20.For families considering a first off-road vehicle, these models provide a separate starting point from the larger mini bikes and manual dirt bikes. Model-specific age recommendations, rider limits and operating instructions remain essential to the selection process. Young riders need adult supervision, appropriate protective gear and a suitable off-road riding area.The Oct. 19–25 early-bird offers are:. $30 off GMB100 and GMB100P.. $20 off GMB100U and GMB100 Frame.. $20 off FA40, MB40 and Sahara 40.. $40 off FX125 and FX140.Beyond the Initial PurchaseFRP Moto's product range also includes replacement parts and ownership resources, giving customers a way to plan for assembly, maintenance and future projects alongside their vehicle purchase. For gift buyers, that makes the product manual, parts information and rider fit useful parts of the decision-not just the promotional price.The FRP Moto Halloween mini bike gift guide offers additional guidance for shoppers comparing an off-road vehicle as a gift. Full product specifications are available on the individual model pages.The gift preview opens Oct. 15, followed by the early-bird sale Oct. 19–25, 2026. Campaign terms and product information will be available on the FRP Moto official website.About FRP MotoFRP Moto offers gas-powered mini bikes, dirt bikes, children's off-road vehicles, frames and replacement parts. Its lineup includes the GMB100 mini bike series and FX dirt bikes, with options for recreational riders, families and customers working on custom builds. The brand provides product information and ownership resources at frpmoto.

Winnie Li

FRP MOTO

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FRP Moto Announces Halloween Mini Bike and Dirt Bike Deals Starting October 15 News Provided By FRP MOTO October 14, 2026, 07:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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