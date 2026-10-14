Issuer: PREDICTIV AI INC. / Key word(s): Product Launch/Expansion

Predictiv AI Launches Flockentis, Bringing Canadian AI Decision Intelligence to Global Fleet and Logistics Operations

14.10.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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UK commercial fleet proof of concept underway; Shift AI technology combines profitability, compliance, service performance and carbon considerations through coordinated, multi-objective fleet planning. TORONTO, ON – October 14, 2026 – Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE: PAI) (FWB: 7IT) (the "Company" or "Predictiv AI") is pleased to announce the launch of Flockentis, an AI-powered fleet decision engine developed by its subsidiary, Shift Technologies Canada Inc. ("Shift") and offered through the Shift AI platform. A proof of concept ("POC") is underway with a commercial fleet operator in the United Kingdom, marking an international evaluation of this Canadian AI technology. Flockentis is designed to help transportation operators make more informed decisions before dispatch, by combining fleet resources, delivery commitments, regulatory constraints, commercial pricing and estimated carbon impact into a single planning process. From Fleet Visibility to Fleet Decision Intelligence While traditional fleet management tools emphasize vehicle tracking and historical reporting, Flockentis applies multi-objective AI optimization to support forward-looking operational decisions. It evaluates more than 10 considerations, including operating costs, distance, delivery punctuality, job priority, driver workload, legal driving hours and mandatory breaks, vehicle health, capacity, cargo compatibility, hazardous-goods requirements, safety and estimated emissions. Operators can submit up to 5,000 jobs per planning cycle. Flockentis can generate three alternative operating plans – Plan A, Plan B and Plan C – to compare strategies that prioritize cost, service performance or reduced environmental impact. Plans can include proposed vehicle and driver assignments, stop sequences, estimated arrival and departure times, driver hours, capacity utilization, projected revenue and operating costs, fleet utilization and estimated carbon impact. The engine can also identify jobs that cannot be completed within available resources or operating constraints, and indicate why, allowing planners to address exceptions before vehicles leave the yard. Coordinated AI and Swarm-Inspired Decision Intelligence Flockentis uses coordinated, multi-objective planning to assess competing operational priorities and compare alternative solutions. This approach aligns with the Company's broader interest in swarm intelligence and multi-agent AI, in which complex decisions are addressed through coordinated intelligent processes. The Company is not representing Flockentis as a deployed autonomous swarm-agent system without separate technical validation of that architecture. Commercial Intelligence Built Into Fleet Planning Flockentis can assess individual jobs, routes and operating plans against an operator's customer tariffs and commercial rules, including postcode or zone-based pricing, weight bands, time-based-delivery charges and specialist cargo requirements. This enables planners to evaluate projected revenue and costs alongside delivery performance, compliance and emissions, rather than optimizing travel distance alone. "Canadian AI innovation should compete globally by solving real commercial problems," said Suman Pushparajah, Chief Executive Officer of Predictiv AI. "A transportation company needs more than the shortest route. It needs the right driver, vehicle and load, delivered on time, within regulatory requirements, and with a clear view of whether the work makes commercial sense. Flockentis is designed to bring those decisions together before dispatch." "Our goal is to move Shift AI beyond fleet visibility into operational decision intelligence. The UK proof of concept is an important step in assessing the international relevance of this Canadian AI technology," added Pushparajah. AI Research and Technology Leadership Flockentis technology development is led by Professor Subha Fernando, Chief AI Officer at Predictiv AI, whose expertise includes machine learning, deep learning, intelligent agent technologies and large-scale enterprise systems. Her leadership supports the application of advanced AI methods to real-world fleet planning and optimization challenges. Predictiv AI also benefits from the strategic advisory expertise of Professor George Rzevski, recognized for his work in complexity science, complex adaptive systems, swarm intelligence and multi-agent AI. His research and advisory role inform the Company's broader approach to intelligent coordination across fleets, logistics and operational networks. The Company previously announced his appointment as Strategic Advisor. United Kingdom Proof of Concept Underway Shift has initiated a Flockentis POC with a commercial fleet operator in the United Kingdom to assess planning capabilities in an operational setting. The technology has been configured for UK requirements, including miles, pounds sterling, postcode-based tariff zones, driver-hour and mandatory-break requirements and ADR considerations for dangerous-goods transportation. The Company intends to use findings and customer feedback from the POC to guide further product development and potential commercialization. The POC does not, by itself, establish a future commercial deployment or a revenue commitment. Canadian AI Technology for Global Markets Predictiv AI aims to develop Canadian-owned, industry-specific AI capabilities that can be adapted to the operational and regulatory requirements of international markets. Flockentis is designed for commercial freight carriers, third-party logistics providers, pallet and distribution networks, retail and wholesale fleets, manufacturing fleets and specialist transportation operators. The Company believes that integrating Flockentis with Shift AI's fleet and asset management capabilities may support expanded software services, stronger customer relationships and international market opportunities, subject to technical validation, customer adoption and commercial execution.

Please click here to learn more about Predictiv AI.

About Predictiv AI Inc. Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit . Company Contact Suman Pushparajah

Chief Executive Officer & Director

416-388-8886 Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the expected future operating performance of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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