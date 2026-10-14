Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Corporate Action

Katjes Greenfood: Target volume reached ahead of schedule; Interest rate for new corporate bond fixed at 8.00%

14.10.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEITHER FOR DIRECT NOR INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, OR DISCLOSURE WITHIN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS UNLAWFUL. Katjes Greenfood: Target volume reached ahead of schedule; Interest rate for new corporate bond fixed at 8.00% Düsseldorf, October 14, 2026 – Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG (“Katjes Greenfood”), the Katjes Group's investment company focused on growth companies in the food industry's 'Better-for-You' segment, in consultation with the joint lead managers ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Montega Markets GmbH, has set the interest rate for the planned 2026/2031 corporate bond (WKN/ISIN: A5GS6W/NO0013759555) at 8.00% p.a. This places the interest rate in the lower third of the originally communicated interest rate range of 7.75% to 8.50% p.a. The decision was based on strong investor demand from institutional investors, existing bondholders, and retail investors. The target volume of EUR 40 million has already been significantly exceeded. The exchange offers to holders of the 2022/2027 bond and the 2021/2026 crowdfunding subordinated loan will remain open until tomorrow evening, October 15, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. (CEST). Currently, the plan is to allow new subscriptions via the DirectPlace subscription functionality of Deutsche Börse AG (custodian or direct bank) as well as the issuer's website until the scheduled end time on October 19, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. (CEST). The proceeds from the offering will primarily be used to refinance the existing corporate bond. In doing so, Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG is securing its financing on a long-term basis ahead of schedule while also creating room for the strategic development of its brand portfolio, with a focus on the high-growth“better-for-you” segment. Further information on the offering, including the legally binding securities prospectus, is available on the issuer's website at under the subheading“BOND '26/'31.” Key terms of the 2026/2031 bond offering: Issuer: Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG WKN / ISIN: A5GS6W/NO0013759555 Target volume: 40,000,000 EUR Interest rate: 8.00% p.a. Interest payment: Semiannually in arrears on April 26 and October 26 (first payment on April 26, 2027) Issue date (Value Date): October 26, 2026 Maturity: 5 years Repayment date: October 26, 2031 (100% of the face value) Denomination/nominal value: 1,000 EUR Redemption Price: 100% Exchange period: September 23 through October 15, 2026 (6:00 p.m., CEST) Subscription period: September 23 through October 19, 2026 (12:00 p.m., CEST)* Obligations and

covenants: Financial reporting, negative covenant, change of control, transactions with affiliated companies, minimum equity ratio, incidence test, etc. Stock exchange listing: Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; Nordic ABM of the Oslo Stock Exchange within six months of the issue date * subject to early closure or extension of the offer period Contact:

Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG

Press/Investors

Phone: +49 221-91 40 97 16

Email: ... About Katjes Greenfood

Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG, headquartered in Düsseldorf, together with its two sister companies, Katjes Fassin GmbH & Co. KG and Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG, forms the Katjes Group. As a legally independent investment company, it invests in growth-strong“Better-for-You” brands that benefit from long-term changes in dietary and consumer behavior and are redefining the future of the food industry. In addition to financial investments, an extensive network and in-depth expertise in the food retail sector are the key pillars upon which the portfolio companies are built to become market leaders and the iconic brands of tomorrow. For more information, visit

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement and the information contained therein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities of Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG in the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of Austria, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg or any other country, and must not be construed as such, particularly where such an offer or solicitation is prohibited or unauthorised, and do not replace the securities prospectus. Potential investors in the partial debentures of the Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG bonds are urged to make themselves familiar with such restrictions and to comply with them. Any investment decision regarding the partial debentures of the 2026/2031 bond issued by Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG must be made solely on the basis of the securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), available at and . Approval by the CSSF should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities on offer. Potential investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities associated with investing in the securities. The information contained in this document must not be distributed outside the Federal Republic of Germany, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Republic of Austria, in particular not in the United States, to US persons (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933) or to publications with general circulation in the United States, insofar as such distribution outside the Federal Republic of Germany, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Republic of Austria is not required by mandatory provisions of the applicable law. Any breach of these restrictions may constitute a violation of securities laws in certain countries, in particular the United States. Partial debentures of Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG are not publicly offered for sale outside the Federal Republic of Germany, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Republic of Austria. 14.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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