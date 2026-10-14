Katjes Greenfood: Target Volume Reached Ahead Of Schedule Interest Rate For New Corporate Bond Fixed At 8.00%
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Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG
/ Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Corporate Action
Katjes Greenfood: Target volume reached ahead of schedule; Interest rate for new corporate bond fixed at 8.00%
14.10.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NEITHER FOR DIRECT NOR INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, OR DISCLOSURE WITHIN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS UNLAWFUL. Katjes Greenfood: Target volume reached ahead of schedule; Interest rate for new corporate bond fixed at 8.00% Düsseldorf, October 14, 2026 – Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG (“Katjes Greenfood”), the Katjes Group's investment company focused on growth companies in the food industry's 'Better-for-You' segment, in consultation with the joint lead managers ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Montega Markets GmbH, has set the interest rate for the planned 2026/2031 corporate bond (WKN/ISIN: A5GS6W/NO0013759555) at 8.00% p.a. This places the interest rate in the lower third of the originally communicated interest rate range of 7.75% to 8.50% p.a. The decision was based on strong investor demand from institutional investors, existing bondholders, and retail investors. The target volume of EUR 40 million has already been significantly exceeded. The exchange offers to holders of the 2022/2027 bond and the 2021/2026 crowdfunding subordinated loan will remain open until tomorrow evening, October 15, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. (CEST). Currently, the plan is to allow new subscriptions via the DirectPlace subscription functionality of Deutsche Börse AG (custodian or direct bank) as well as the issuer's website until the scheduled end time on October 19, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. (CEST). The proceeds from the offering will primarily be used to refinance the existing corporate bond. In doing so, Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG is securing its financing on a long-term basis ahead of schedule while also creating room for the strategic development of its brand portfolio, with a focus on the high-growth“better-for-you” segment. Further information on the offering, including the legally binding securities prospectus, is available on the issuer's website at under the subheading“BOND '26/'31.” Key terms of the 2026/2031 bond offering:
* subject to early closure or extension of the offer period
Contact:
About Katjes Greenfood
IMPORTANT NOTICE
14.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG
|Kaistraße 16
|40221 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 1592 1600
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A30V3F1, NO0013759555
|WKN:
|A30V3F, A5GS6W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900FBPSZMKBSR1K04
|EQS News ID:
|2415294
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2415294 14.10.2026 CET/CEST
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