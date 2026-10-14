AITO / Key word(s): Sales Result/Miscellaneous

AITO Builds the Foundation for Global Growth Through Product Excellence and Market Recognition

14.10.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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PARIS, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AITO, a high-end intelligent luxury mobility brand under SERES Group, showcased the engineering, intelligent technology and manufacturing capabilities behind its "Intelligence Redefining Luxury" philosophy at the 2026 Paris Motor Show. Building on its achievements in product development and customer experience, AITO announced plans to enter the European market in the autumn of 2027.



With the philosophy of "Intelligence Redefining Luxury", AITO brings together traditional luxury and technological luxury, and creates the New Luxury. It carries forward the established principles of luxury through exceptional performance, refined comfort and craftsmanship, while integrating intelligent technology across safety, cabin, driving and services. Realising this philosophy goes beyond the intelligent technologies customers experience in the vehicle. It is underpinned by the engineering, manufacturing and localisation capabilities that shape each product, with the SERES MF Platform providing the core vehicle technology foundation and the SERES Super Factory translating these strengths into production. SERES MF Platform: The Technology Behind AITO Behind every AITO product is the SERES MF Platform, AITO's core vehicle technology platform. It integrates diverse powertrains, intelligent safety, an intelligent chassis, an intelligent central hub, cabin and ADAS integration and intelligent services within a unified architecture. Its diverse powertrains support BEV, REEV and PHEV configurations, providing flexibility across different powertrain needs, while intelligent safety provides all-round protection to help support a safer journey. The intelligent chassis is designed to deliver agile handling and a smooth ride, balancing driving control with comfort. By bringing these systems together, the platform helps deliver a more seamless driving experience for customers. Complementing these capabilities, the intelligent central hub provides high computing power and integration, coordinating key vehicle functions. This works alongside cabin and ADAS integration, which connects the intelligent cabin and driving systems to deliver a more seamless experience. Intelligent services provide always-on care, extending support beyond the driving experience. Together, these six comprehensive capabilities cover every facet of the ownership journey, encompassing life protection, vehicle safety, health, and privacy, establishing a new benchmark for intelligent mobility in Europe. SERES Super Factory: Intelligent Manufacturing While the SERES MF Platform provides the core vehicle technology platform, the SERES Super Factory translates these technologies into production. Behind the SERES Super Factory is its Industrial Brain, which enables seamless data connectivity across the value chain, integrating information, logistics and technology flows. It links more than 300 partners across the supply chain, supporting more efficient coordination. The factory integrates nine major manufacturing processes and deploys more than 3,000 robots working collaboratively, with 100% automation across key processes. Its 10,000-ton-class integrated die-casting technology enables greater component integration, improves structural integrity and further enhances body rigidity and safety. For quality control, automated inspection and AI-powered visual monitoring are applied throughout the production process. Each vehicle also has its own digital record to ensure traceability. From intelligent manufacturing to quality inspection, every step reflects AITO's commitment to delivering vehicles customers can trust. SERES Ecosystem: Global Partnerships, Recognition and Performance AITO's European and global development is further supported by leading suppliers and partners around the world, with collaboration across key vehicle component areas, including power batteries, thermal management systems, high-performance tyres, chassis and steering systems and passive safety systems. Through close collaboration with partners and careful selection of high-quality core components, AITO brings global expertise across key vehicle systems, complementing AITO's engineering and production capabilities and supporting product performance, quality and reliability from the outset. Alongside its global supplier network, AITO is also developing a localised service system covering intelligent diagnosis, mobility services, local spare parts supply and local customer service teams throughout the ownership. These global partnerships, engineering capabilities and customer-focused services form an integrated ecosystem supporting AITO's products and long-term growth. AITO's development is also reflected in its brand value, industry and customer recognition in the global luxury automotive market. In April 2026, Brand Finance, a leading international brand valuation agency, released its Automobiles 100 2026 ranking. AITO was ranked among the Top 10 Global Luxury Automotive Brands by brand value, as the only Chinese brand on the list. At the same time, AITO ranked first among Chinese luxury automotive brands by brand value. In China, AITO has also demonstrated strong market and industry performance. The AITO 9 achieved the highest overall score in the C-NCAP assessment, while J.D. Power's 2026 China New Energy Vehicle Initial Quality Study ranked it first in the luxury plug-in hybrid SUV segment. In a J.D. Power brand Net Promoter Score (NPS) study, AITO ranked first among new energy luxury brands for customer advocacy. Today, more than 1.2 million customers have chosen AITO. AITO vehicles have collectively travelled more than 40 billion kilometres, with 71% of that mileage powered by electricity, while intelligent driver assistance systems have accumulated over 10 billion kilometres. Our data further shows that in a single month, 40% of driving mileage was completed with driver assistance, reflecting growing customer confidence in these capabilities. "Intelligence Redefining Luxury" is reflected in the way AITO approaches every stage of product development and production. From vehicle technology and engineering to intelligent manufacturing and testing, AITO brings these expertise together under rigorous standards to strengthen product performance, quality and reliability. This effort supports continuous development and lays a strong foundation for AITO's next stage of global growth. About AITO Founded in December 2021, AITO is a high-end intelligent electric vehicle brand under SERES Group. Its name stands for "Adding Intelligence to Auto" and embodies the concept of "Intelligence Redefining Luxury". By combining "Traditional Luxury" and "Technological Luxury", AITO creates a "New Luxury" experience in the new energy vehicle (NEV) industry. With outstanding intelligent features and refined luxury quality, it has become the top-selling Chinese luxury car brand in China in 2025. The AITO lineup surpassed one million cumulative deliveries in just 46 months, setting a new delivery speed record for Chinese luxury new energy vehicle brands.











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