Bihar Tragedy: 13 Children Die As Boat Capsizes In Ganga River In Vaishali Search On For Missing Passengers

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 14 (IANS) In a major tragedy, at least 13 children drowned after a boat carrying passengers capsized in the Ganga River near Rampur Shyamchand village under the Raghopur police station area of Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday evening. The search is on for missing passengers.

Even more heartbreaking is the fact that seven of the deceased children belonged to the same family, turning the incident into a huge tragedy for the family and the village.

According to preliminary reports, around 20 to 30 people were travelling by boat to attend a feast in a neighbouring village.

The boat reportedly lost equilibrium after reaching the main current of the Ganga and overturned, throwing passengers into the water.

The accident triggered panic in the area, as cries for help were heard from the river.

Local residents rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts before the district administration, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams joined the operation. Local divers also assisted in the search.

Seven of the deceased children were reportedly from the family of Rampravesh Rai, alias Raja, a resident of Rampur Shyamchand village.

The deaths have left the affected families and the wider village in deep mourning.

The group was travelling to a neighbouring village, crossing the river and a nearby low-lying waterlogged area locally known as a dhab.

Several children were aboard the boat, while the total number of passengers was estimated at between 20 and 30.

Authorities have been working to establish the exact number of people on board and determine whether anyone remains missing.

Angry residents protested against the district administration following the tragedy.

Villagers alleged that the boat was old and in poor condition and claimed that requests for its replacement had been submitted earlier, but no action was taken by the authorities.

There are also suspicions that the boat may have been carrying more passengers than its holding capacity.

However, the exact cause of the accident and the boat's condition remain subject to investigation.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed grief over the deaths, describing the incident in Raghopur Diyara, which falls within his parliamentary constituency, as deeply distressing.

Paswan said he had spoken to the District Magistrate to seek details about the rescue operation and discuss assistance for the affected families through the Bihar and central governments.

Paswan also announced that he would visit the accident site to meet the bereaved families and enquire about the condition of the injured.

He added that injured passengers had been sent to NMCH for further treatment.

The Bihar Congress also expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of the children and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

The party prayed for peace for the souls of the departed children and strength for their families to cope with the loss.

Further details regarding the final casualty count, the number of missing passengers and the circumstances leading to the capsizing are awaited.