Notorious Criminal Injured In Police Encounter In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 14 (IANS) A notorious criminal, Shubham alias Jhamo, was injured in an exchange of fire between police and criminals on Wednesday morning near the four-lane National Highway in Bihar's Patna district.

According to police, Shubham allegedly opened fire on a joint team of local police and the Special Task Force (STF), prompting the personnel to retaliate.

During the exchange, a bullet struck Shubham in the leg, leaving him injured at the scene.

Police personnel took him into custody and rushed him to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment.

He is currently under medical supervision and is reportedly out of danger.

According to police, the team had received information about Shubham's presence near the four-lane highway under Fatuha police station limits.

Acting on the tip-off, local police and STF personnel reached the area and cordoned it off.

Police alleged that Shubham opened fire when he realised he was surrounded.

The team then returned fire, during which he sustained a leg injury. The incident briefly disrupted the situation on the highway and prompted a response from the police department.

Following the encounter, police personnel transported the injured suspect to PMCH under security.

Officials said he would be questioned once his medical condition permits.

Investigators are also examining the weapons that were recovered from the scene and other suspects' involvement.

Police are seeking to establish what Shubham was allegedly planning to do in the area at the time of the encounter.

The incident comes amid Patna Police's ongoing crackdown on wanted criminals under its reported 'Operation Langda' campaign, which has involved shooting suspects in the legs during police encounters.

Police records reportedly link Shubham alias Jhamo to multiple criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, highway robberies and others.

Further details about the cases against him, the circumstances of the firing and weapons recovery are awaited as the investigation continues.