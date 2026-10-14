Another AAP Leader Quits Party Abhinandita Mathur Announces Her Resignation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Abhinandita Dayal Mathur, who served as Cultural Advisor to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, has announced her departure from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), clarifying that she has been inactive for several months and no longer holds any position in the party.

In a statement on social media platform X, Mathur said she felt it was important to clarify her position after receiving calls from media organisations seeking a response on her association with the party.

“With mixed feelings, I would like to share that I am no longer part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP),” she said.

Mathur said she would remain grateful for the opportunities she received during her time with the party, along with the people she met and the friendships she developed.

“I will always remain grateful for the opportunities I was given, the wonderful people I met, and the friendships I made along the way,” she said.

Reflecting on her political journey, Mathur said she had learnt a great deal from the party's leadership and its volunteers, while also gaining an understanding of the challenges involved in politics.

“I learnt a great deal from the party's leadership and its selfless volunteers. I also learnt just how difficult and demanding politics can be,” she said.

She further clarified that she had been inactive for several months, no longer held any official position in the party and did not represent AAP in any capacity.

“I look back on my time with AAP with gratitude and respect,” Mathur said.

Her announcement comes amid a series of departures from the party, including former AAP national chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, who ended her association with the party recently and joined Congress.

Kakkar had joined AAP in 2013 and emerged as one of the party's prominent national voices, frequently representing its stance at press conferences and television debates.

Explaining her decision to leave the party, Kakkar said she had taken the step after spending more than a decade in politics and wanted to work towards building a green, clean, progressive and safe Delhi.

Earlier in October, following her exit from AAP, Kakkar launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi in a post on X.

“They won't stop until they've completely ruined the party. I guarantee that,” Kakkar said in the post.