Nita Ambani Luxury Collection: From 240 Crore Jet To Crores Worth Jewellery Read On

The Ambani family always stays in the news for their lifestyle. Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani grabs everyone's attention with her expensive fashion, cars, and luxury items. Read On

Nita Ambani owns a massive Airbus A319 private jet. Mukesh Ambani gifted this aircraft to her on her birthday in 2007. The jet cost a whopping Rs 240 crore back then. The aircraft features a custom office, a master bedroom with an attached bathroom, a dining area, and a sky bar. The jet also packs satellite TV, a music system, a gaming zone, and wireless communication setups.

Nita Ambani holds a stunning emerald diamond necklace in her jewellery collection. Experts price this massive piece between Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore. She wore this eye-catching necklace during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March 2024.

Nita Ambani drives a super expensive Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge. Mukesh Ambani gifted this luxury SUV to her during Diwali in 2023. The car costs around Rs 10 crore. The British luxury vehicle runs on a powerful 6.75-litre V12 twin-turbo engine. The Ambani family customised this specific car with a striking orange Tuscan Sunshade finish.

Nita Ambani carries a highly exclusive Hermes Himalaya Birkin handbag. Media reports price this rare bag at over Rs 2.6 crore. The makers designed the white and grey colour fade to look like the snow-capped Himalayas. The luxury brand crafted this specific bag with 18-carat white gold hardware and studded it with more than 240 diamonds.

Nita Ambani serves her guests using a premium Noritake tea set. Reports suggest this Japanese tableware set costs around Rs 1.5 crore. Noritake holds a global reputation for its luxury porcelain and dinner sets. The Ambani family bought a special edition where the cups feature real gold and platinum plating.

Nita Ambani owns a rare piece of Indian history in her jewellery box. She bought a Mughal era Bajuband worth over Rs 200 crore. Mughal emperor Shah Jahan originally wore this exact ornament on his turban. Nita Ambani wore this historic piece on her arm during the 71st Miss World finals in Mumbai in March 2024.