'Sleep With Me': Niti Taylor Recalls SHOCKING Remark By 'Buddha' South Director

Popular television actress Niti Taylor recently made a shocking revelation, recounting a casting couch experience where an elderly South Indian film director allegedly told her, "but you will have to sleep with me for it this time." This disturbing remark, made in exchange for a film role, prompted Taylor to immediately end the call and rethink her career in films.

The incident occurred after Taylor had made her debut in Telugu cinema, with the director of her first film reportedly contacting her for another project. It was during this conversation that the proposition was allegedly made.

The Shocking Revelation Unfolds

During an exclusive interview with Hauterrfly, Taylor courageously recalled the uncomfortable encounter, bringing to light an incident that had long impacted her professional trajectory. The actress, known for her candidness, chose this platform to detail the disturbing proposition she received early in her career. Her decision to share this personal ordeal underscores the pervasive issue of casting couch experiences within the entertainment industry and the bravery required to speak out.

According to Taylor's account, the director, whom she described as a "buddha, old man," presented the demand plainly and without equivocation. The exact quote shared by Taylor was: "but you will have to sleep with me for it this time." This explicit demand for sexual favors in exchange for a role left the young actress in a state of profound shock and disbelief.

Immediate and Decisive Response

Taylor, known for her roles in shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, was left stunned by the proposition. In the face of such a direct and inappropriate demand, her response was immediate and resolute. She recounted being unable to react beyond the swift actions she took to protect herself from further harassment. Taylor immediately cut the call, severing contact with the director. Following this, she took the crucial step to blocked the number, ensuring that the individual could not reach her again.

The emotional toll of the incident was significant, and Taylor wasted no time in seeking support and guidance. She promptly informed her mother about the harrowing experience, highlighting the severity of the situation and her need for immediate familial support. These decisive actions underscore her firm rejection of the unethical proposition and her determination to protect her integrity.

Impact on Her Career Trajectory

The alleged demand profoundly impacted Taylor's outlook on working in the film industry. She revealed that this specific incident solidified her decision to step away from pursuing further film projects, particularly within the South Indian cinema sphere. The casting couch experience became a pivotal moment, shaping her career trajectory definitively away from movies and towards television.