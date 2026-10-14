Bardella Supports Vox as Spain Faces Migration Policy Debate
(MENAFN) French National Rally leader Jordan Bardella expressed support for Spain’s Vox party on Tuesday ahead of the November 29 election, accusing Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of pursuing migration policies that threaten societies across Europe.
Speaking at a Nueva Economia Forum event in Madrid alongside Vox leader Santiago Abascal, Bardella criticized the Spanish government’s initiative to grant legal status to undocumented migrants and called for stricter controls on movement within Europe.
“The migration policy he has pursued has had dramatic consequences, not only for Spanish society, but also for the balance of all European societies,” Bardella said, referring to Sanchez.
He argued that Madrid’s approach was contributing to large-scale immigration across Europe and claimed its consequences extended beyond Spain, potentially affecting France as well.
Bardella also voiced his desire to see Abascal become Spain’s next prime minister, describing the Vox leader as both a friend and an ally in European politics.
A recent opinion poll conducted for Spain’s public broadcaster placed Vox in third position but indicated that the party could nearly double its parliamentary representation. The projected results suggested that Vox and the conservative Popular Party could together secure a majority in parliament.
In France, meanwhile, the National Rally remains ahead in presidential election polling. A survey released on Monday by a polling organization placed Marine Le Pen’s projected first-round support at between 35% and 37% ahead of next year’s presidential contest.
Speaking at a Nueva Economia Forum event in Madrid alongside Vox leader Santiago Abascal, Bardella criticized the Spanish government’s initiative to grant legal status to undocumented migrants and called for stricter controls on movement within Europe.
“The migration policy he has pursued has had dramatic consequences, not only for Spanish society, but also for the balance of all European societies,” Bardella said, referring to Sanchez.
He argued that Madrid’s approach was contributing to large-scale immigration across Europe and claimed its consequences extended beyond Spain, potentially affecting France as well.
Bardella also voiced his desire to see Abascal become Spain’s next prime minister, describing the Vox leader as both a friend and an ally in European politics.
A recent opinion poll conducted for Spain’s public broadcaster placed Vox in third position but indicated that the party could nearly double its parliamentary representation. The projected results suggested that Vox and the conservative Popular Party could together secure a majority in parliament.
In France, meanwhile, the National Rally remains ahead in presidential election polling. A survey released on Monday by a polling organization placed Marine Le Pen’s projected first-round support at between 35% and 37% ahead of next year’s presidential contest.
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