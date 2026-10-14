Fresh Israeli Attacks Kill Palestinian in Gaza Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) A Palestinian was killed and several others, including a woman, sustained injuries in Israeli airstrikes and gunfire across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, while Israeli forces continued demolishing residential structures, according to medical and local sources.
The latest incidents occurred despite a ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis following more than three years of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.
In eastern Gaza City, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the Al-Mashahara area of the Tuffah neighborhood, killing one Palestinian and injuring others, according to medical reports.
Further south, a woman was wounded by Israeli gunfire in Hamad City, north of Khan Younis. Another Palestinian sustained injuries near Al-Amal Hospital, located west of the city.
Local sources reported that Israeli military vehicles fired heavily toward Palestinian homes and makeshift shelters housing displaced residents in several parts of Khan Younis. The gunfire resulted in injuries to the woman and the other man.
In northern Gaza, another Palestinian suffered moderate injuries after being shot near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, according to medical sources.
Israeli forces also demolished residential homes and evacuated buildings north of the hospital in the same area, near locations under their control, according to reports.
The latest incidents occurred despite a ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis following more than three years of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.
In eastern Gaza City, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the Al-Mashahara area of the Tuffah neighborhood, killing one Palestinian and injuring others, according to medical reports.
Further south, a woman was wounded by Israeli gunfire in Hamad City, north of Khan Younis. Another Palestinian sustained injuries near Al-Amal Hospital, located west of the city.
Local sources reported that Israeli military vehicles fired heavily toward Palestinian homes and makeshift shelters housing displaced residents in several parts of Khan Younis. The gunfire resulted in injuries to the woman and the other man.
In northern Gaza, another Palestinian suffered moderate injuries after being shot near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, according to medical sources.
Israeli forces also demolished residential homes and evacuated buildings north of the hospital in the same area, near locations under their control, according to reports.
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