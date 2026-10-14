Student Protests Spread Across France as Clashes Disrupt Schools
(MENAFN) Thousands of students took to the streets across France on Tuesday to demand greater investment in education and improved learning conditions, with demonstrations leading to confrontations with police and widespread interruptions at educational institutions, according to reports.
Estimates of participation differed significantly. The Interior Ministry put the nationwide turnout at 161,500, including 41,500 in Paris, while a coalition of youth unions estimated that nearly 480,000 people had taken part.
In the French capital, police used water cannons on Boulevard des Invalides after tensions escalated as demonstrators began leaving the area near Place Vauban.
Confrontations were also reported in Rennes, Nantes and Strasbourg, where security forces deployed tear gas to disperse protesters.
In Lyon, regional authorities estimated that 11,000 people joined the demonstrations. Nine individuals were arrested, while five people were injured, including four police officers or gendarmes. Officials also reported that several hundred demonstrators targeted commercial establishments, street furniture and security personnel.
The protests affected educational facilities nationwide, with the Education Ministry reporting that 214 schools had been closed.
Meanwhile, the Higher Education Ministry said disruptions occurred at 35% of higher education institutions. A student union presented a substantially higher estimate, claiming that 90% of university faculties were either blocked or shut down.
Education Minister Edouard Geffray told lawmakers that 88,000 high school students had taken part in the government’s consultation platform. The high school students’ union also confirmed plans to meet with the minister on Thursday.
Estimates of participation differed significantly. The Interior Ministry put the nationwide turnout at 161,500, including 41,500 in Paris, while a coalition of youth unions estimated that nearly 480,000 people had taken part.
In the French capital, police used water cannons on Boulevard des Invalides after tensions escalated as demonstrators began leaving the area near Place Vauban.
Confrontations were also reported in Rennes, Nantes and Strasbourg, where security forces deployed tear gas to disperse protesters.
In Lyon, regional authorities estimated that 11,000 people joined the demonstrations. Nine individuals were arrested, while five people were injured, including four police officers or gendarmes. Officials also reported that several hundred demonstrators targeted commercial establishments, street furniture and security personnel.
The protests affected educational facilities nationwide, with the Education Ministry reporting that 214 schools had been closed.
Meanwhile, the Higher Education Ministry said disruptions occurred at 35% of higher education institutions. A student union presented a substantially higher estimate, claiming that 90% of university faculties were either blocked or shut down.
Education Minister Edouard Geffray told lawmakers that 88,000 high school students had taken part in the government’s consultation platform. The high school students’ union also confirmed plans to meet with the minister on Thursday.
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