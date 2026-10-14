Qatar Emir Demands Accountability for Gaza Genocide
(MENAFN) Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani called on Tuesday for those responsible for the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip to face justice, as Israel’s military campaign in the Palestinian territory continues since October 2023.
“What happened in the Gaza Strip is unquestionably genocide, and its perpetrators must not be allowed to escape accountability,” Tamim declared while inaugurating the 55th annual session of Qatar’s Shura Council in Doha.
Qatar has been actively involved in diplomatic mediation efforts aimed at ending the Israeli offensive in Gaza.
Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others, with women and children accounting for most of the casualties. Palestinian authorities also report that approximately 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.
In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Separately, the International Court of Justice, the United Nations’ highest judicial body, is considering a case initiated by South Africa and supported by several other countries, accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in the enclave.
“We will continue working with our brothers and our international and regional partners to keep our region stable and secure,” the Qatari emir added.
Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye previously helped broker a Gaza ceasefire that came into effect on October 10, 2025, under a proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump.
“What happened in the Gaza Strip is unquestionably genocide, and its perpetrators must not be allowed to escape accountability,” Tamim declared while inaugurating the 55th annual session of Qatar’s Shura Council in Doha.
Qatar has been actively involved in diplomatic mediation efforts aimed at ending the Israeli offensive in Gaza.
Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others, with women and children accounting for most of the casualties. Palestinian authorities also report that approximately 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.
In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Separately, the International Court of Justice, the United Nations’ highest judicial body, is considering a case initiated by South Africa and supported by several other countries, accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in the enclave.
“We will continue working with our brothers and our international and regional partners to keep our region stable and secure,” the Qatari emir added.
Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye previously helped broker a Gaza ceasefire that came into effect on October 10, 2025, under a proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump.
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