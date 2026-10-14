Suspected Drone Sightings Halt Flights at Nuremberg Airport
(MENAFN) Flights at Albrecht Duerer Airport in Nuremberg, Germany, were temporarily suspended early Tuesday after three pilots reported seeing a suspected drone near the airport during takeoffs and landings.
Police said the sightings were reported between approximately 2 am and 4 am local time, prompting an immediate response from border police in coordination with airport operators and German air traffic control. Authorities halted departures and arrivals as a precaution while security checks were conducted.
Police deployed several resources, including a helicopter, to search the area, but the operation did not establish whether the reported object was present.
"The measures carried out, which included among other things a police helicopter, did not lead to the verification of the reported object," police spokesman Michael Petzold said. "The Nuremberg border police inspectorate is now conducting further investigations to clarify the events.”
The incident adds to growing concerns in Germany over suspected drone activity around airports and strategically important facilities.
In August, authorities found a drone carrying explosives at Leipzig/Halle Airport near cargo aircraft used for shipments to Ukraine.
German officials alleged that Russia was behind the attempted attack, describing it as part of broader hybrid operations intended to intimidate the public and push Berlin to reduce its assistance to Kyiv. Moscow rejected the accusations.
Police said the sightings were reported between approximately 2 am and 4 am local time, prompting an immediate response from border police in coordination with airport operators and German air traffic control. Authorities halted departures and arrivals as a precaution while security checks were conducted.
Police deployed several resources, including a helicopter, to search the area, but the operation did not establish whether the reported object was present.
"The measures carried out, which included among other things a police helicopter, did not lead to the verification of the reported object," police spokesman Michael Petzold said. "The Nuremberg border police inspectorate is now conducting further investigations to clarify the events.”
The incident adds to growing concerns in Germany over suspected drone activity around airports and strategically important facilities.
In August, authorities found a drone carrying explosives at Leipzig/Halle Airport near cargo aircraft used for shipments to Ukraine.
German officials alleged that Russia was behind the attempted attack, describing it as part of broader hybrid operations intended to intimidate the public and push Berlin to reduce its assistance to Kyiv. Moscow rejected the accusations.
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