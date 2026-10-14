Egypt Pledges Full Support for Saudi Arabia Amid Houthi Attacks
(MENAFN) Egypt stands ready to offer Saudi Arabia “any kind” of assistance as the kingdom faces escalating attacks by Yemen’s Houthi movement, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Tuesday.
“Whatever is being asked by the Saudis, of course we will respond,” Abdelatty said during an interview when asked whether Cairo might extend military assistance to Riyadh.
“Without any reservation, we provide all kinds of support,” he added during the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund, held in Bangkok from October 12 to 18.
Abdelatty also revealed that Egypt is seriously examining the possibility of joining the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, a security pact currently involving Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan.
“The issue is under serious consideration by the Egyptian side,” he said.
The agreement was signed in Mecca on August 7 by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Under the arrangement, an armed attack against any participating country is treated as an attack against all three. Türkiye has described the pact as a defensive initiative that does not target any particular country and allows other friendly nations to join.
On October 5, the three countries agreed to activate their collective defense obligations “immediately” in response to intensifying Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia. The agreement also calls for steps to ensure the “rapid deployment” of previously agreed military forces and capabilities to the kingdom.
“Whatever is being asked by the Saudis, of course we will respond,” Abdelatty said during an interview when asked whether Cairo might extend military assistance to Riyadh.
“Without any reservation, we provide all kinds of support,” he added during the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund, held in Bangkok from October 12 to 18.
Abdelatty also revealed that Egypt is seriously examining the possibility of joining the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, a security pact currently involving Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan.
“The issue is under serious consideration by the Egyptian side,” he said.
The agreement was signed in Mecca on August 7 by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Under the arrangement, an armed attack against any participating country is treated as an attack against all three. Türkiye has described the pact as a defensive initiative that does not target any particular country and allows other friendly nations to join.
On October 5, the three countries agreed to activate their collective defense obligations “immediately” in response to intensifying Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia. The agreement also calls for steps to ensure the “rapid deployment” of previously agreed military forces and capabilities to the kingdom.
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