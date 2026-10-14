Mineralisation Extends At El Cedro
|Hole Number
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|CED001
|0
|267.4
|267.4
|0.65
|including
|19.20
|65.5
|46.3
|1
|including
|118.75
|147
|28.25
|1.01
|including
|225.2
|247.4
|22.2
|1.01
|including
|232.25
|234.4
|2.15
|3.89
Table 1. Intersection
CED001 continues to intersect thick sequences of strongly altered and brecciated rocks displaying evidence of multiple hydrothermal events, consistent with a major intrusion related mineralized system. Initial interpretations are identifying multiple phases of intrusions, coupled with repeated reactivation of controlling structures that have combined to create a favourable, large-scale setting for gold mineralization.
Being proximal to a major intrusive system, the mineralization being encountered at El Cedro is very different in style to Pepas and APTA. While results from CED001 are very positive, detailed understanding of the nature of and controls upon mineralization is at the preliminary stage, and will require more data, especially more detailed geochemical assay data.
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Drill sample assay results received thus far are limited to output from an accredited fire assay facility in Medellin. Full, multi-element assay, necessary for detailed interpretation, requires an ICP-MS facility which is not currently available in Colombia. Samples must instead be sent to laboratories elsewhere in North or South America, with a substantially longer turnaround time for results. Full multi-element results are expected in the coming weeks.
Hole CED001 was originally planned to extend to 500m downhole, however was prematurely terminated at 267m due to issues related to the drill rig and its operation. Discussions have been held with the contractor to understand the operational issues that have resulted in this premature termination and to improve performance.
The Company still considers the deeper target zones upon which CED001 was targeted to be of high importance, and as such, a new hole, CED001A, has been positioned immediately alongside CED001 with the first 260m to be drilled as quickly and as cheaply as possible, with no core recovery. Coring would then recommence from 260m onwards to the 500m target depth.
PTO Completed at Pepas.
The Company has completed the final draft of the required Programa de Trabajos y Obras (Plan of Works) ("PTO") for the Pepas deposit.
The PTO is a substantial Colombian document that outlines a proposed mining plan that is then submitted to the relevant authorities, marking the commencement of the permitting and approval process for the development of a mining operation.
The PTO is drafted in accordance with guidelines set down by the Colombian Agencia Nacional de Mineria ("ANM") and is based upon resources and reserves calculated according to the Combined Reserves International Reporting Standards Committee system (CRIRSCO).
CRIRSCO is largely compatible with other resource and reserve reporting codes such as JORC and CIM and thus there is no material difference in the mineral resource used in the PTO and that published by the Company on February 10th, 2026. However, as CRIRSCO is an advisory rather than regulatory body, a PTO is not compliant with NI43-101 and therefore the technical and commercial details contained within the PTO are unable to be communicated publicly to the market.
Upon completion, the Company can now commence the process of consultation with the ANM to present the PTO for examination, identify modifications if required and then develop plans for the necessary social and environmental programs that would form the basis of the permitting and approval process.
For further information, visit , follow on X @orosurm or please contact:
Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
...
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jen Clarke / Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050
Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Alison Allfrey
Fergus Mellon
...
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Drill Hole Details - El Cedro Prospect
|Hole ID
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Elevation asl (m)
|Dip (°)
|Azimuth (°)
|CED-001
|399487
|691315
|1264
|-55
|180
Drill Hole Details - APTA prospect *
*Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18
About Orosur Mining Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI) (AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.
Qualified Persons Statement
The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.
Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility in the case of the Anza Project, or on site in temporary racks in the case of the El Pantano Project, with the other sent for assay.
Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).
Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.
Samples from PEP-012 and MAP-106 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and fire assay, with some sample then sent to the Canadian Actlabs facility for multi element assay 30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.
Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.
Intersections are quoted as downhole thicknesses. True geological thicknesses are unknown.
Forward Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.
Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2025. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing. This material uncertainty may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.
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Source: Orosur Mining Inc.
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