China Hands Death Sentences to Myanmar-Based Crime Gang Leaders
(MENAFN) Chinese courts sentence three senior members of a criminal organization operating in Myanmar to death for offenses including telecommunications fraud and illegal gambling, according to reports released Tuesday.
The rulings were issued by the Intermediate People’s Court of Quanzhou and a court in Nan’an, both located in Fujian province in eastern China. The defendants belonged to the Wei family’s criminal network, according to reports.
Three additional defendants received life sentences, while another 55 were handed prison terms ranging from three years and three months to 24 years. The courts also ordered financial penalties, property confiscations and deportations as part of the judgments.
Chinese authorities say the organization maintained criminal compounds in Myanmar’s Kokang region, where its members carried out telecommunications scams, gambling operations, extortion and other unlawful activities.
The latest verdicts come as Beijing steps up efforts to dismantle criminal networks involved in cross-border scams in Myanmar.
In February, China executed 15 members of criminal groups based in Myanmar after convicting them of offenses that included murder, telecommunications fraud and drug trafficking, according to reports.
Beijing has also strengthened coordination with Myanmar and Thailand to shut down scam centers and return suspects to China. Chinese authorities report that more than 7,600 Chinese nationals suspected of involvement in telecommunications fraud were repatriated from Myanmar last year.
The rulings were issued by the Intermediate People’s Court of Quanzhou and a court in Nan’an, both located in Fujian province in eastern China. The defendants belonged to the Wei family’s criminal network, according to reports.
Three additional defendants received life sentences, while another 55 were handed prison terms ranging from three years and three months to 24 years. The courts also ordered financial penalties, property confiscations and deportations as part of the judgments.
Chinese authorities say the organization maintained criminal compounds in Myanmar’s Kokang region, where its members carried out telecommunications scams, gambling operations, extortion and other unlawful activities.
The latest verdicts come as Beijing steps up efforts to dismantle criminal networks involved in cross-border scams in Myanmar.
In February, China executed 15 members of criminal groups based in Myanmar after convicting them of offenses that included murder, telecommunications fraud and drug trafficking, according to reports.
Beijing has also strengthened coordination with Myanmar and Thailand to shut down scam centers and return suspects to China. Chinese authorities report that more than 7,600 Chinese nationals suspected of involvement in telecommunications fraud were repatriated from Myanmar last year.
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