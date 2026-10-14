Russia, Ukraine Exchange Blame After Deadly Overnight Strikes
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine accused each other following overnight attacks that left at least four people dead and more than 60 injured, according to reports released Tuesday.
In Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv, a Russian missile strike hit a residential building in the Kholodnohirskyi district, destroying part of the four-story structure. The attack initially killed three people and injured 15 others, according to Ukraine’s emergency authorities.
The strike took place on Monday evening, with the Shevchenkivskyi district also coming under attack. Four people were pulled from the rubble, while concerns remained that additional residents could still be trapped beneath the debris.
“Despite the threat of repeated strikes, rescue workers, police, medics, volunteers, K-9 units, and municipal crews are working at the scene,” the emergency service said.
Authorities subsequently revised the casualties in Kharkiv, raising the death toll to four and reporting 41 injured.
Elsewhere, a Russian strike damaged a residential building in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, leaving one person wounded, according to local military officials.
In western Ukraine, drone attacks over the previous 24 hours injured four people in the Khmelnytskyi region, regional authorities reported. One of the strikes also damaged windows and the entrance area of a local medical facility, according to reports.
In Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv, a Russian missile strike hit a residential building in the Kholodnohirskyi district, destroying part of the four-story structure. The attack initially killed three people and injured 15 others, according to Ukraine’s emergency authorities.
The strike took place on Monday evening, with the Shevchenkivskyi district also coming under attack. Four people were pulled from the rubble, while concerns remained that additional residents could still be trapped beneath the debris.
“Despite the threat of repeated strikes, rescue workers, police, medics, volunteers, K-9 units, and municipal crews are working at the scene,” the emergency service said.
Authorities subsequently revised the casualties in Kharkiv, raising the death toll to four and reporting 41 injured.
Elsewhere, a Russian strike damaged a residential building in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, leaving one person wounded, according to local military officials.
In western Ukraine, drone attacks over the previous 24 hours injured four people in the Khmelnytskyi region, regional authorities reported. One of the strikes also damaged windows and the entrance area of a local medical facility, according to reports.
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