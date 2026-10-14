Russian Drone Debris Sparks Fire At Gas Station In Khmelnytskyi Region, Two Injured
Rescuers are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the Russian drone attack.
Drone debris sparked a fire at a gas station in the Khmelnytskyi district. Two people sustained minor injuries.
In one of Khmelnytskyi's neighborhoods, drone debris caused fires at two private properties. No injuries were reported.
Rescuers were repeatedly forced to leave the sites where they were working because of renewed strikes.
Firefighting operations are also ongoing at an enterprise in the Khmelnytskyi district. A total of 80 rescuers and 22 pieces of equipment have been deployed to put out the fire.Read also: Russian forces strike Epicentr's logistics hub in Khmelnytskyi 10 times in one day
As Ukrinform reported, fires broke out at industrial facilities in the Khmelnytskyi and Shepetivka districts following Russian attacks in the evening of October 13.
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