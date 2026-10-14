Ukraine Downs Four Ballistic Missiles, 115 Drones In Massive Russian Overnight Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 18:00 on Tuesday, October 13, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine using attack drones and 39 missiles of various types following ballistic trajectories toward their targets.

The main targets were Kyiv, Kyiv region and Kharkiv region.

The attack was notable for the simultaneous use of different types of aerial weapons launched from multiple directions, as well as the large number of ballistic missiles aimed at energy facilities.

In total, the Air Force's radio-technical troops detected 167 aerial attack assets: 39 missiles and 128 drones of various types:

39 Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400/Zircon/Oniks anti-ship missiles launched from Russia's Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh and Rostov regions;

128 attack drones, including Shahed drones (77 of them jet-powered), Banderol/Dan-T, Gerbera and Italmas drones, as well as Parodiya decoy drones. They were launched from the directions of Millerovo, Oryol, temporarily occupied Donetsk, Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea, and the Sea of Azov.

The aerial attack was repelled by aircraft, surface-to-air missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 on Wednesday, October 14, air defense had shot down or suppressed 119 targets:

Four Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400/Zircon/Oniks ballistic missiles;

115 drones of various types, including 59 jet-powered drones, accounting for 90% of all attack drones deployed.

Preliminary reports indicate that missile and attack drone strikes were recorded at 22 locations, while debris from intercepted targets fell at eight locations as of 9:00. Some of the Russian missiles failed to reach their targets.

Russiandebris sparks fire at gas station in Khmelnytskyi region, two injured

As Ukrinform reported, four people were killed in a combined Russian attack on Kyiv.