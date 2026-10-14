New Memoir“Not A Sparrow” By William Russell Nowicki Presents A Candid Story Of Redemption And Reclaiming Identity

CHICAGO, IL - October 14, 2026 - Author and artist William Russell Nowicki has released“not a sparrow,” a compelling memoir that explores the gripping hold of the transgender and cross-dressing world, and the identity struggles, addiction, and psychological battles within them. This unflinching, deeply personal narrative reflects on the internal pain while illuminating the unyielding power of Christian faith and personal redemption.

Spanning over 50 years of private torment inside a secret world, Nowicki's story is a raw and revealing account of his life immersed in the transgender and cross-dressing experience. Through vivid recollections, "not a sparrow" sheds light on the vulnerability of childhood, the destructive impact of addiction, and the isolating grip of living a life confined to a“costume.” Yet, at its heart, this memoir is a triumphant story of survival, healing, and transformation.

“I created a make-believe world where there was no way of escape,” shares Nowicki.“'not a sparrow' reveals how that world consumed my life-and how, against all odds, I was able to walk away from it and reclaim my true identity, the man God created me to be. My life is now one of joy, freedom, and gratitude."

A graduate of The School of the Art Institute of Chicago and The American Academy of Art, Chicago, Nowicki brings an artist's eye and a writer's sensitivity to his storytelling. "not a sparrow" is as much a study of the human condition as it is a call to those struggling with their own hidden battles. Nowicki's ability to candidly examine his past while offering hope for the future makes this memoir both deeply moving and profoundly relatable.

Key themes of the memoir include the spiritual battles and psychological complexities of gender identity, the struggles with addiction and self-acceptance, and the ultimate redemption found in faith and truth. With nuanced insight and tender honesty, Nowicki tackles topics rarely explored in such depth, aiming to foster understanding while inspiring those navigating similar paths.

Equal parts painful and joyful, filled with difficulties and blessings alike, "not a sparrow" is more than a memoir; it's a testament to resilience and the possibility of transformation.

"not a sparrow" (ISBN: 9781970844436) is available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $47.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.

Purchase the book on Amazon.

Purchase the book on Barnes & Noble.

From the Back Cover:

"not a sparrow" is a story of how a young boy's childhood came apart, and how he unwittingly stumbled upon an imaginary world he would escape to; a world where he pretended to be a girl–in secret. A lifetime later, he went on to live his life as a woman. Then, after getting everything he wanted and losing everyone he loved, he goes back to live as a man.

About the Author:

William is a graduate of The School of the Art Institute of Chicago with a Fine Arts major in painting and drawing, and The American Academy of Art, Chicago. He has been painting and drawing since he was a child. His love for books and writing has been like a persistent shadow––always following happily alongside.

About MindStir Media:

MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit or call 800-767-0531.