NIIMS Greater Noida Observes World Mental Health Day Through Student-Led Awareness Activities
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Greater Noida, October 2026: The Department of Psychiatry at Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences (NIIMS), Greater Noida, observed World Mental Health Day 2026 with student-led awareness activities centred on the theme,“Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change.”
The programme featured a mental health poster-making activity, a quiz competition and a reel-making competition for MBBS students and interns. The activities focused on improving mental health awareness, challenging misconceptions and encouraging future doctors to approach patients with empathy and without judgement.
The initiative was organised under the leadership of Dr. M. K. Srivastava, Head, Department of Psychiatry, with Dr. Neetu Tiwari, Assistant Professor, and Dr. Abhinav Dhankar, Senior Resident, coordinating the programme. It was conducted with the support of Dr. Devesh Kumar Singh, Chairman and Chief Patron, and Dr. S. N. Gupta, Director, NIIMS Greater Noida. The institutional leadership also included Dr. (Brig.) Ranjit Ghuliani, Medical Superintendent; Dr. Manisha Jindal, Dean; and Dr. Arun Choudhary, Assistant Dean and Controller of Examination.
The observance highlighted the importance of incorporating patients' lived experiences into mental healthcare, recognising that psychological distress is influenced by individual, emotional and social circumstances.
The Department of Psychiatry provides assessment and treatment for conditions including depression, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, sleep disturbances and substance-use disorders. Its services include outpatient and inpatient care, psychotherapy, counselling, de-addiction services, emergency psychiatric assessment and crisis intervention.
The department also has specialised facilities for Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), electroencephalography (EEG), biofeedback and psychometric assessment, as clinically indicated.
Through clinical services, medical education and public awareness initiatives, NIIMS aims to promote early identification of mental health concerns and encourage timely access to appropriate care.
The programme featured a mental health poster-making activity, a quiz competition and a reel-making competition for MBBS students and interns. The activities focused on improving mental health awareness, challenging misconceptions and encouraging future doctors to approach patients with empathy and without judgement.
The initiative was organised under the leadership of Dr. M. K. Srivastava, Head, Department of Psychiatry, with Dr. Neetu Tiwari, Assistant Professor, and Dr. Abhinav Dhankar, Senior Resident, coordinating the programme. It was conducted with the support of Dr. Devesh Kumar Singh, Chairman and Chief Patron, and Dr. S. N. Gupta, Director, NIIMS Greater Noida. The institutional leadership also included Dr. (Brig.) Ranjit Ghuliani, Medical Superintendent; Dr. Manisha Jindal, Dean; and Dr. Arun Choudhary, Assistant Dean and Controller of Examination.
The observance highlighted the importance of incorporating patients' lived experiences into mental healthcare, recognising that psychological distress is influenced by individual, emotional and social circumstances.
The Department of Psychiatry provides assessment and treatment for conditions including depression, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, sleep disturbances and substance-use disorders. Its services include outpatient and inpatient care, psychotherapy, counselling, de-addiction services, emergency psychiatric assessment and crisis intervention.
The department also has specialised facilities for Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), electroencephalography (EEG), biofeedback and psychometric assessment, as clinically indicated.
Through clinical services, medical education and public awareness initiatives, NIIMS aims to promote early identification of mental health concerns and encourage timely access to appropriate care.
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