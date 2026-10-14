Kenya Calls For Action, Not Promises, On Education In Emergencies

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Education in emergencies is a right, not an option. This was the message from Mr. Nelson Sifuna, Education Secretary, Directorate of Field Coordination and Co-Curricular Activities, as he welcomed delegates to the first Inter-Agency Network for Education in Emergencies (INEE) Conference held in Africa. The Ministry of Education co-hosted the conference with the University of Nairobi and INEE.

Speaking on behalf of the State Department for Basic Education, Mr. Sifuna called for stronger local leadership, predictable long-term financing, inclusion of refugee and displaced learners in national systems, better support for teachers and greater accountability among partners.

Success, he said, must be measured by children who are safe, in school and learning, not by the number of programmes or meetings. He urged stakeholders to move from commitments to measurable action so that no child's future is decided by the crisis into which they are born.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education, Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Education, Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo