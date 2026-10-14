Verdant IMAP Expands East African Presence With New Nairobi Office And Appointment Of Sajan Shah

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Verdant Capital ( ) is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Nairobi, Kenya, marking an important step in the continued expansion of the firm's presence and capabilities across East Africa.

The Nairobi office strengthens Verdant's ability to work closely with businesses, investors and financial institutions across the region, bringing the firm's Pan-African corporate finance and investment expertise closer to an increasingly dynamic East African market. The expansion is accompanied by the appointment of Sajan Shah, CFA, as Director for East Africa. Sajan joins Verdant IMAP with approximately a decade of experience in investment banking, having built and led deal advisory teams, most recently at BDO East Africa and gained experience on both sides of the capital spectrum, including as a private credit investor, at Cygnum. Sajan adds to Verdant's already extensive experience in the region and relations on the ground.

Verdant already has an impressable track record in the investment banking in the East Africa region with league table positions as per DealMakers East Africa in the top three, consistently in the last five years. Verdant has current mandates in East Africa across multiple sectors: financial services, technology, mining, logistics, renewable energy and real estate, cutting across all the different solutions Verdant provides clients, including sell-side M&A, debt restructuring, equity raising, debt raising, streaming and offtakes. Verdant Capital Hybrid Fund is also active in region with four investment located in or operating in the region. Verdant have current mandates in six countries in the region.

The establishment of the Nairobi office reflects Verdant's broader Pan-African approach; combining international transaction expertise with strong local market knowledge and relationships. The firm operates across multiple African markets and specialises in private credit, private equity and corporate finance, including mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and strategic advisory. The Nairobi office will further support Verdant IMAP's ability to connect regional businesses with local and international sources of capital, while providing clients with access to the firm's broader Pan-African and international network.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Verdant Capital.

Media enquiries:

Verdant IMAP:

Orient Mahonisi

T: +27 10 140 3700

E: ...

About Verdant IMAP:

Verdant IMAP is a leading pan-African investment bank specialising in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private capital markets. Combining international investment banking experience with a deep understanding of local markets, Verdant IMAP helps clients access global capital and strategic partnerships to drive growth and transformation across the continent. Verdant IMAP has extensive experience in the Metals & Mining sector in Africa. Verdant IMAP is the IMAP partner firm for its region. IMAP, established in 1973, is a global M&A partnership with over 600 professionals across 51 countries and completing around 300 transactions per year is consistently ranked among the top 5 advisors worldwide for mid-market transactions.

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