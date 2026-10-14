Uzbekneftegaz, Bukhara Refinery Explore Oil Processing In China

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A joint delegation from Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz, Bukhara Oil Refinery and UNG Overseas visited an oil refinery in Zhangjiang, China, to study modern refining technologies, engineering solutions and production management practices on Oct. 13.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekneftegaz.

According to Uzbekneftegaz, the visit focused on examining advanced technologies used in oil refining and identifying ways to improve operational efficiency.

The delegation reviewed the refinery's technological processes, equipment operation, production capacity management and approaches to maintaining product quality. Particular attention was given to efficient resource use, energy efficiency and the reliable operation of production processes.

In addition, Uzbek and Chinese specialists exchanged views on modernizing oil refineries, increasing production efficiency and introducing advanced technological solutions. The discussions covered practices for upgrading refinery operations to meet modern industry standards.

The experience gained during the visit is expected to help identify opportunities to expand the technological capabilities of Bukhara Oil Refinery, improve production processes and develop initiatives aimed at producing higher-quality petroleum products.

Uzbekneftegaz is Uzbekistan's state-owned oil and gas company, operating across the country's hydrocarbon industry. Bukhara Oil Refinery, located in the Bukhara region, processes crude oil and hydrocarbon feedstock into petroleum products and plays a role in the country's downstream oil and gas sector. UNG Overseas is part of Uzbekneftegaz's international operations, supporting the company's engagement with foreign partners and overseas projects.