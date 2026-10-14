Azerbaijan Saves $267M Through Electronic Public Procurement
The video stated that 5,523 electronic procurement procedures with a total value of 2.703 billion manat ($1.59 billion) were conducted during the reporting period. The total value increased by 10.3% compared to the same period last year.
The average number of suppliers per electronic procurement procedure was 3.5, while new participants accounted for 21.12%. Small and medium-sized enterprises accounted for 79% of total procurement.
A system has also been developed to automatically analyze and verify tender documentation for procurements announced on the unified state procurement portal using artificial intelligence technologies.
In addition, a system has been introduced that allows suppliers to submit price offers entirely electronically and include information on the brand, model, manufacturer, and country of origin of goods in their proposals.
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