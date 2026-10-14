IE Business School Turns ABB Bank's Transformation Journey Into A Case-Study

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABB Bank's transformation journey has become the subject of a case study at IE Business School, one of the world's leading business schools.

The case study, developed by IE Business School Professor Antonio Zabaleta Moreno, is titled“ABB Bank's Next Frontier: Choosing the Scope and Path of Growth.” It presents the Bank's successful strategic and digital transformation in recent years, the implementation of an Agile operating model at ABB Bank, its technological modernization, and AI-driven development priorities as a real-world business case for students.



The case study covers ABB Bank's journey from the challenging circumstances it faced in 2016 to a new stage of development achieved through transformation, as well as the Bank's strategic goals for 2026–2028.



In developing the case, Professor Antonio Zabaleta Moreno referred to a number of tangible indicators demonstrating the success of ABB Bank's transformation. One such indicator is the 16-fold increase in the number of users of the Bank's mobile application over a five-year period. The number of ABB mobile users increased from approximately 171,000 in 2020 to 2.6 million in 2025. The application's rating rose from 1.2 to 4.9, while ABB Bank's Net Promoter Score (NPS) for digital channels increased from 48 to 77.



The Bank has also successfully implemented its Agile transformation. Today, ABB Bank operates 14 Agile domains and more than 80 Agile squads. As a result of adopting Agile ways of working, the time required to develop and launch a new product has been reduced from 243 days to 59 days.



More than 1,113 people have graduated from ABB Tech Academy, established by the Bank in 2019, with 83% of graduates securing employment.



The case study explores the broader adoption of artificial intelligence solutions, the expansion of digital capabilities, entry into new markets, and the development of services integrated into customers' everyday lives as a lifestyle partner among the key priorities for ABB Bank's next stage of growth.



Abbas Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Management Board of ABB Bank, said: “For us, ABB Bank's transformation is not only about renewing technologies and processes, but also about transforming the way we think, the way we work, and the way we serve our customers. The fact that our experience is being studied as a case at such a respected academic institution as IE Business School demonstrates that the positive experience we have gained is also generating interest within the international business community.”



Professor Antonio Zabaleta Moreno said: “Developing this case has been a truly rewarding experience, and I am deeply grateful for the fantastic collaboration with the leadership at ABB Bank. ABB Bank is an amazing institution that has undergone a remarkable evolution to become an innovative digital pioneer. I am thrilled with the final result of this project and cannot wait for students to explore the strategic choices shaping the future of this ambitious, AI-first bank.”



ABB Bank's achievement is also significant in a broader context, as it reflects growing international academic interest in the digital and organizational transformation taking place across Azerbaijan's banking sector.



The case study is available here.



More information about ABB Bank's modern, useful and universal products and services is available at the Bank's branches and offices, on ABB Bank's official website, through the 937 Contact Centre, and via the Bank's official social media channels.

Media contact:

Yedgar Jafarov

Press Secretary

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