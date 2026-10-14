HERE Technologies Expands Access To HERE Location Reasoning (HLR), Delivering Geospatial Intelligence For Real-World AI With AWS

HERE Location Reasoning is now available in AWS Marketplace, as a Kiro Power, and across a growing ecosystem of AI platforms, bringing trusted geospatial intelligence to AI applications in the physical world.

Amsterdam - HERE Technologies, the world's leading mapping and location data company, today announced expanded access to HERE Location Reasoning (HLR), giving developers a simpler way to bring trusted HERE geospatial intelligence into agentic systems and real-world AI applications, including in AWS Marketplace and as a Kiro Power.

HLR forms part of an ongoing strategic collaboration between HERE Technologies and AWS that is designed to leverage the full potential of the AWS Cloud and AWS AI services for automotive and enterprise software development. That collaboration includes the 10-year, $1 billion cloud infrastructure agreement with AWS since 2024, the Strategic Collaboration Agreement signed in 2022 to build and scale HERE's new transportation and logistics solutions powered by AWS, and SDV Accelerator, launched by HERE Technologies and AWS in September 2025. The SDV Accelerator simplifies access to a curated collection of AWS Marketplace products and services to enhance automotive software development.

HLR is built on AWS and deployed as a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server on Amazon Bedrock AgentCore to enable deterministic spatial computation for AI agents. The expanded access to HLR means that it is now available through a pay-as-you-go subscription in AWS Marketplace, as a Kiro Power, and across a growing ecosystem of AI platforms, agentic IDEs and spatial platforms running natively on AWS, including Wherobots.

The expansion equips enterprise AI applications with trusted geospatial intelligence, deterministic location computation and physical-world context complementing LLMs' ability to interpret intent with the precise, reliable spatial grounding that location-aware use cases require. Developers can call through familiar workflows, helping logistics teams optimize dispatch and delivery, automotive teams power destination and charging-aware assistants and enterprise teams improve field service planning, asset deployment and customer support.

HLR connects AI systems to the reasoning needed for real-world applications, including high-quality map data, live traffic, geocoding, place discovery, passenger and commercial vehicle route optimization and EV charging intelligence.

Mahesh Shah, Senior Vice President of Enterprise & AI Solutions at HERE Technologies: “AI is moving from generating content to making decisions and acting in the physical world. That requires more than a language model. It requires a trusted understanding of where things are, what rules and conditions apply and what actions are possible in the physical world. HERE Location Reasoning gives developers a simple way to bring that geospatial intelligence into the AI systems they are already building.”

HERE Technologies worked with AWS on the development of HLR through the AWS Data-Driven Everything (D2E) program, enabling rapid deployment of HLR on best-in-class Agentic infrastructure that puts its capabilities directly into developer workflows. This latest milestone in the HERE Technologies and AWS collaboration will support real-world AI that is grounded in authoritative data and trusted geospatial reasoning, turning agent intent into decisions the physical world can act on.

Ozgur Tohumcu, GM of Automotive and Manufacturing at AWS:“As customers build the next generation of enterprise AI agents, they need trusted tools, flexible development environments and the freedom to choose the models and architectures that work best for them. HERE Location Reasoning will help to bring reliable spatial intelligence into agentic applications that must understand and act in the physical world. AWS Marketplace and Kiro help make those capabilities easier to access and build with."

Grounding AI in geospatial intelligence

HLR connects an agent's intent to HERE geospatial intelligence. Instead of asking a language model to approximate spatial logic, HLR uses authoritative HERE data and services to perform location-specific computation. This helps produce more consistent, explainable results in situations where wrong routes, missed constraints or inaccurate ETAs can create real cost.

As a simplified entry point into broader HERE capabilities, HLR helps enterprise AI agents make more reliable decisions while giving customers control over their LLM, agent framework and application architecture.

Lian Jye Su, Chief AI Analyst at Omdia:“As AI applications transition from content generation to operational decision-making, the need for reliable spatial context becomes critical. HERE Location Reasoning is a step in the right direction, arming probabilistic foundation models with deterministic location computation and bridging the gap between user intent understanding and verified, trustworthy geospatial understanding. This approach lets developers keep their preferred AI frameworks while ensuring location-based decisions are grounded in authoritative data, where HLR acts as a guardrail for spatial intelligence.”

Expanding access across the AI ecosystem

The latest milestone expands how organizations, developers and agents can access HLR:



AWS Marketplace: Availability in AWS Marketplace provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of HLR within their AWS Marketplace account.

Kiro Powers: Availability as a Kiro Power gives developers using Kiro, the AWS agentic IDE and CLI, easy access to HLR directly within their coding workflow. The Kiro agent automatically loads HLR tools, docs and best practices when a task calls for them, so teams can build location-based agentic use cases without switching environments.

Agent Plugin-compatible package: HLR is Agent Plugin -compatible, enabling simple integration into coding agents such as OpenAI's Codex, Anthropic's Claude Code, Microsoft's VS Code and Cursor, as well as applications and agents built on leading foundation models. Spatial ecosystem: Integrated directly into the Wherobots AI Context Engine for Physical World Data, HLR is available in Wherobots Spatial AI Tools and MCP Server, with support for its first-party agent coming soon. These capabilities help users receive deterministic answers about the physical world using HERE's authoritative, real-time data sources and APIs. Example applications using Wherobots and HLR are available in the Wherobots Havasu Knowledge Lake.



Mo Sarwat, CEO of Wherobots: "We are excited to partner with HERE Technologies to make its new Location Reasoning service available directly to Wherobots customers already analyzing the physical world deterministically with our AI context engine. Wherobots today enables agents to answer questions about the physical world using small to very large, planetary-scale datasets, and HLR brings these answers into critical questions like, 'which routes are the best to take in the event of an emergency?' and 'how can I optimize my dispatching of crews to service areas with the greatest immediate need and value?'"

Learn more about HLR and how to subscribe at

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For over 40 years, we've been powering innovation for the world's most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry's freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.



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